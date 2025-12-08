Nonprofit Good Karma Karaoke to Produce Documentary About the 250-Hour Marathon That Inspired a Worldwide Community

When the world shut down, this room stayed open. 250 hours later, a global family had formed

The ten-day karaoke marathon that united hundreds worldwide is becoming a documentary celebrating resilience, joy, and human connection

NEW YORK, NV, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Karma Karaoke (GKK1), the nonprofit born from a 250-hour online karaoke marathon during the height of the pandemic, today announced the development of a feature documentary exploring how one spontaneous act of virtual connection evolved into a global movement for joy, courage, and creative belonging. A community-driven crowdfunding campaign to support production will launch in February 2026 through Glow , a platform dedicated to empowering nonprofits and community-rooted initiatives.The documentary — working title: “Ten Days. 250 Hours. Infinite Ripples.” — tells the true story of the marathon held between March 25 and April 5, 2024, when more than 100 singers from around the world joined founder Debbie Chang on Zoom as she streamed nearly nonstop for ten days. What began as a personal lifeline became a profound expression of resilience, artistic courage, and interdependence during one of the most isolating periods in recent history.“We didn’t know we were documenting a movement — we were just trying to get through the night,” said Debbie Chang, Founder and Executive Director of Good Karma Karaoke.“Those ten days revealed something I think the world is craving: that joy isn’t trivial, that creative expression is a form of healing, and that ordinary people can create extraordinary connection, even when the world feels most fractured.”Charlie Zxi, Artistic Director of Good Karma Karaoke, witnessed that transformation firsthand.“I’ll never forget one of my morning shifts during the marathon,” said Zxi. “An 82-year-old woman from Wales joined us — bright-eyed, full of mischief. I asked if she’d always been a singer, and she said, ‘No, I started at 70… my husband wouldn’t let me.’ Then she paused and added, ‘But he died.’ After that, she joined a chorus, added props and costumes to her songs, even sang Bon Jovi. She was completely alive in that Zoom room. That’s what the marathon was like — people reclaiming parts of themselves they weren’t allowed to have. This film will finally show that magic to the world.”Voyage Media producer-director Adam Prince, who helped develop the project in its earliest form, emphasized its universal resonance.“When Debbie brought this project to Voyage, it spoke to me,” said Prince. “I’m not a karaoke singer myself, but I immediately saw its value. Like so many, the pandemic upended my life and cut me off from friends, family, and community — yet in my work, I forged deep relationships over Zoom with people around the world. I understood how the singers in the marathon found connection online when they needed it most. People might show up for the music, but they stay for the human connection. I believe this film can inspire lonely people everywhere to find or build community, online or in person.”Why February 2026? A Community InvitationGood Karma Karaoke will launch its Glow crowdfunding campaign in February 2026, inviting early supporters, singers, and community members to help bring the documentary to life. Contributors will receive behind-the-scenes updates, early footage access, producer-circle opportunities, and the option to be acknowledged in the final credits.A Movement Larger Than One MarathonThe ten-day event has led directly to:- Good Karma Karaoke (GKK1) — a nonprofit dedicated to spreading connection through music- Good Karma KaraCreations (GKK2) — a separate creative studio producing retreats, media projects, and community experiences- The Virtually Inside-OUT Club — a new digital haven for queer and marginalized performers- Good Karma Kruisin’ — a kindness-centered road-trip series celebrating music and human connectionUpcoming Milestones- February 2026: Glow crowdfunding campaign launch- Spring 2026: Teaser trailer release- Fall 2026: Early festival submissionsAbout Good Karma Karaoke (GKK1)Good Karma Karaoke is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering connection, courage, and community through music. Born from a 250-hour online karaoke marathon during the pandemic, GKK¹ continues to create spaces — virtual and in-person — where individuals from all backgrounds can express themselves freely, find belonging, and uplift one another through song.Media ContactGood Karma Karaokepress@goodkarmakaraoke.org

