Attorney General Bonta Joins Bipartisan Coalition in Urging Congress to Pass Legislation to Support Workforce Reentry Grants

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of 36 attorneys general in urging Congress to pass the Workforce Reentry Act (H.R. 1633), a bill that would codify an existing set of grants that support the re-entry of formerly incarcerated individuals into the workforce after they serve their sentences. This legislation would provide consistent funding to support re-entry programs that are proven to promote accountability and rehabilitation, while also advancing public safety.

“Maintaining accountability for wrongdoing and promoting rehabilitation are not contradictory; they are partners in justice. Both must coexist to prepare formerly incarcerated individuals to re-enter our society humanely and safely,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Funding re-entry programs that decrease recidivism is a key component of protecting our communities. By supporting proven intervention, we are taking a step toward breaking the cycle of violence and incarceration. That is why a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general is urging Congress to act swiftly to pass this legislation. Recidivism threatens public safety, rehabilitation preserves it.”

Congress has funded re-entry programs for decades because of their effectiveness at reducing recidivism, lowering crime, protecting victims, and keeping families intact. On its own, recidivism rates are around 68% within 3-years of release, and as high as 83% within 9-years of release. This not only threatens public safety, but costs taxpayers billions of dollars in criminal justice expenses that pale in comparison to the savings from re-entry programs.

Unfortunately, grant funding for re-entry programs has been subject to the politics of year-to-year funding battles, rather than receiving the stable funding that it deserves. But there is a critical need for permanent funds so that organizations providing proven re-entry programs, like the many in California, can plan ahead. In doing so, they can create a consistent path to redemption that helps formerly incarcerated individuals and enhances public safety. While all individuals should be held accountable for their wrongdoings, programs that help formerly incarcerated individuals rehabilitate do not weaken that accountability — they strengthen it. Establishing consistent grant funding for existing re-entry programs is a win-win. H.R. 1633 does just that and advances public safety, reduces recidivism, and saves taxpayer dollars.

In sending this letter, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Utah, American Samoa, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.