Cobh Ramblers FC Partners with MaxU to Elevate Mental Performance Across Academy Football

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobh Ramblers FC Partners with MaxU to Elevate Mental Performance Across Academy FootballCobh Ramblers FC today announced a strategic partnership with MaxU, the industry-leading mental performance platform built for young athletes. Through this collaboration, the Cobh Ramblers Academy will integrate MaxU’s advanced mental-skills technology to strengthen the well-being, resilience, and on-pitch performance of its players.Elevating the Modern AthleteMaxU delivers world class science-driven assessments and personalized training to help athletes ages 8–18 build essential mental skills—confidence, focus, resilience, and self-awareness. By adopting MaxU, Cobh Ramblers reinforces its commitment to developing complete athletes, not just elite competitors.Leadership PerspectivesIlya Movshovich, Owner of Cobh Ramblers and Managing Partner of Digital Athlete Ventures, underscored the club’s long-term vision: "Our mission extends far beyond results on the pitch. We’re building durable foundations for the future. Integrating MaxU ensures every player has the tools to navigate pressure, grow with confidence, and succeed in sport and in life. This partnership reflects our commitment to doing what’s right for our players and our community."Dan Greco, Co-Founder of MaxU, emphasized the importance of mental performance in youth development: "The mental game is often the difference-maker—and too often overlooked. MaxU was created to change that. Partnering with a forward-thinking club like Cobh Ramblers accelerates our mission. We’re excited about partnering with a League of Ireland academy for the first time and helping to set a new standard for mental performance training, one that we would like to replicate across the League in the coming years."Addressing an Urgent NeedMental health in football continues to demand focused action. A League of Ireland study released in May revealed that 63% of players surveyed showed symptoms of a Common Mental Disorder, underscoring the need for proactive support.The partnership aligns with League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon’s vision to ensure that the well-being of players is at the forefront of clubs decision making.About Cobh Ramblers FCCobh Ramblers FC is a community-driven club focused on player development, innovation, and sustainable growth under the leadership of Digital Athlete Ventures.About MaxUMaxU is the leading mental performance training platform for athletes. With personalized content, powerful insights, and science-driven tools, MaxU is redefining how young athletes build confidence, resilience, and performance—on the field and beyond. MaxU enables clubs to adopt a unified, modern approach to mental performance—ensuring every young player gains the mindset tools needed to thrive on and off the pitch.To learn more, visit www.maxu.co

