Self-Taught Founder Launches BiteWise AI, a Free App Helping Shoppers Decode Food Labels and Recalls

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BiteWise AI , a new consumer-friendly food-scanner app built entirely by a non-technical founder, is now available on iOS and Android. Created by Priya Singhal, a 2x CPG founder with a background in global consumer insights consulting, the app provides instant clarity on ingredients, nutrition, additives, and food recall alerts using publicly available datasets and AI-assisted tools.Priya began building BiteWise AI just six months ago with no coding experience, relying on accessible AI tools such as Replit, Claude, ChatGPT, Canva, and open APIs. Her self-taught process aligns with the growing “AI for Everyone” movement, where everyday consumers leverage AI to build practical solutions without traditional engineering backgrounds.A Real-World Problem: Food Information Is Hard to UnderstandBiteWise AI was inspired by Priya’s personal experiences supporting family members with dietary considerations and friends who found food labels confusing. Research shows:• Only 31% of consumers trust food labels• The FDA issues 500+ recalls each year, many of which go unnoticed by the public• Younger consumers increasingly want sustainability transparency but struggle to access clear dataWith food information scattered across multiple sources and often written in technical language, Priya saw an opportunity to make this data easier to interpretWhat BiteWise AI OffersBiteWise AI is designed for simplicity and accessibility. Key features include:• Free, no-login barcode scanning for nutrition and ingredient clarity• Real-time recall alerts using FDA and CDC datasets• Early sustainability indicators with NOVA, EcoScore, USDA, and OpenFoodFacts data• AI recipe generator to help reduce food waste by suggesting meals from ingredients users already haveDisclaimer: BiteWise AI provides informational insights and is not intended for medical use or diagnostic decisions.A Founder Story Resonating Across Tech, Food, and SustainabilityBiteWise AI’s development reflects several emerging trends:• Democratized technology: Individuals with zero or minimal technical knowledge using AI tools to build functioning consumer apps and products.• AI + FoodTech: Increasing interest in transparency, sustainability, and ingredient literacy• AI for Good: Practical use of artificial intelligence to solve everyday challengesPriya’s motivation remains grounded in her personal experiences. “I wanted to create something that makes everyday food decisions less overwhelming,” she said. “If someone can simply scan a barcoded item and understand the calories, allergens, or recall in seconds, that’s meaningful to me.”Built in Public, With Early Traction and a Clear RoadmapBiteWise AI is fully bootstrapped and expanding rapidly through user-led testing.Upcoming developments priorities include:• Personalized nutrition insights• Expanded sustainability scoring• Smart pantry and grocery list features.• Additional global datasets.Priya welcomes collaboration with technologists, food-tech innovators, wellness ecosystems, and early-stage investors interested in transparent, accessible consumer tools.AvailabilityBiteWise AI is available for download here:• iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bitewise-ai/id6752122391 • Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.brownfish.bitwise&pli=1 About BiteWise AIBiteWise AI is a consumer-focused mobile application designed to make food information more accessible. Built using publicly available datasets and AI-assisted tools, the app provides instant clarity on nutrition, ingredients, and recall alerts. BiteWise AI is independently developed and fully bootstrapped.

