Rethinking Executive Education: Dr. Imre Márton Reményi Discusses Leadership Transformation Beyond Traditional MBAs

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new interview with Xraised (https://xraised.com/), Dr. Imre Márton Reményi, owner of Leo Wien and the Vienna International Management School, discusses why traditional MBAs are no longer enough for leaders facing today’s digital, chaotic, and high-pressure environments. The full conversation, Rethinking Executive Education: Why MBAs Aren’t Enough, is available on Xraised Video.

Dr. Reményi explains that after decades of coaching top executives, he identified a critical gap in MBA programs: they focus heavily on business theory but overlook the internal capacity leaders need—clarity, emotional regulation, reflection, and conscious decision-making. He states that leadership excellence is not built through pressure and nonstop action, but through inner strength, silence, and presence.

This insight led to the founding of the Vienna International Management School, a one-on-one executive education platform combining soft skills, inner work, strategic thinking, and advanced business expertise. Rather than pushing more information onto already overwhelmed leaders, the school focuses on targeted development that strengthens long-term leadership capability. Dr. Reményi notes that C-level executives often struggle most with constant availability, operational overload, and loss of strategic perspective. The school’s method is designed to restore clarity and give leaders the mental space needed to make high-quality decisions.

During the interview, Dr. Reményi shares a transformational case of a senior executive who approached him exhausted and directionless. Through guided clarity sessions and focused reflection, the client regained confidence, rediscovered his leadership vision, and eventually reshaped his company’s culture. This shift illustrates the power of leadership transformation when inner work is placed at the center of executive development.

Dr. Reményi’s second venture, Leo Wien, provides an exclusive environment where leaders can disconnect from noise, demands, and constant communication. The principle “I AM IN LEO” represents complete protection from interruptions—a sacred space where no calls, no meetings, and no operational pressures exist. Here, leaders finally have time to address core questions: Where am I standing right now? Where do I want to go? What must I change to lead effectively and sustainably?

Together, Leo Wien and the Vienna International Management School are pioneering a new era of leadership education—one that understands that effective leadership requires not only hard skills but also deep inner clarity, emotional mastery, and a renewed sense of purpose.

To learn more about Dr. Reményi, visit his LinkedIn profile (https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-imre-m%C3%A1rton-rem%C3%A9nyi/).

