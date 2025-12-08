Stories from Sometimes a Great Podcast - Dec. 8, 2025: Season 1, Episode 29
This week, we’re cranking the dial all the way into 1990s radio nostalgia — where big-hearted updates meet big-haired energy, and every announcement lands like a power ballad hitting its final key change. From seasonal well-being tools and inclusive recruitment support to ERG community building and statewide planning for Oregon’s older adults, we’re spinning a playlist packed with clarity, care, and a few unexpected deep cuts. Then, as always, we close with a Writer’s Round-Up that pays tongue-in-cheek tribute to the era of dramatic dedications and even more dramatic feelings.
What’s Inside
Deadline: ODHS (5:51)
- Seasonal well-being supports
- CRM skill-building, neurodivergent-inclusive recruitment
- The RaIN ERG’s year-end gathering
Mission: In Policy (10:56)
- Plain Language Update – Avoiding Idioms
- Classification Implementation
- APD’s 2026–2030 State Plan on Aging
Writer’s Round-Up (16:01)
A full-tilt, melodramatic long-distance dedication from the people of Oregon to the people of ODHS — tissues, eye-rolls, and heartfelt excess included
Credits
Host: Dr. Bethany Grace Howe — Communications
Produced by: Dr. Bethany Grace Howe
Contact: bethany.g.howe@odhs.oregon.gov
---
Deadline: ODHS
We’re entering the season where society seems to reflect expectations that we should be joyful and surrounded by loved ones. Gatherings are planned, media focuses on celebrating, and holiday music is piped into public spaces.
But for some of us, this season and accompanying expectations are less than joyful. For some, this time of year brings anxiety and perhaps even depression.
There are several reasons for this including:
Those who do not celebrate holidays, or those holidays associated with this time of year, can feel marginalized and isolated.
Family gatherings are not always harmonious and the emphasis on gatherings can highlight loneliness and isolation for some.
The winter season’s lack of sunlight and cold weather can activate feelings of fatigue, low energy, sadness and difficulty concentrating – sometimes resulting in seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
As you consider your own approach to these next several weeks, perhaps now is the time to participate in Trauma Aware’s Community Resiliency Model (CRM) workshops. In these 90-minute classes you will develop methods for responding to stress or crisis. You’ll learn six easy skills: Tracking, Resource, Grounding, Gesturing, Help Now and Shift and Stay. CRM methods are useful year-round but may be particularly helpful if this season is difficult for you.
Upcoming CRM trainings:
- Tuesday, December 9, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Also: if you have questions or need to arrange a special training for your group or program, please contact Amy Hinkle.
Learn more about the Community Resiliency Model.
Download the iChill App for quick access to CRM skills in the moment in English, Spanish, Ukrainian, Hebrew and Arabic.
To learn more about challenges we face this time of year and strategies for well-being, follow this link to Trauma Aware’s Navigating the Season and learn more about all that Trauma Aware has to offer, https://dhsoha.sharepoint.com/....
---
Nov. 26, 2025
On Dec. 11, AbleNet, in collaboration with Mental Health Matters! and the ODHS HR Strategic Workforce Management Team, will present a DisABILItea, featuring a presentation on best practices for recruitment processes by Dr. Laurel Pederson, Senior Analyst of the Strategic Workforce Management Team. Her presentation will include tips for neurodiverse staff on navigating the application and interviewing processes, and recommendations for hiring managers seeking to better support and recruit neurodiverse staff. The presentation will be followed by discussion and a robust question and answer period.
Please join us for the conversation at 1:05 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11.
A 10-minute break will be provided. All employees are invited to attend with supervisor approval.
Registration information
When: Dec. 11, 2025, from 1:05-2:55 p.m., Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting on Zoom.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. American Sign Language (ASL) and Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) services will be provided for the event.
Please request other accommodations through the registration or by contacting Frank Miles at (503) 507-7851 or frank.t.miles@odhsoha.oregon.gov.
---
Dec. 3, 2025
RaIN ERG is excited to announce our upcoming membership meeting on December 12, 2025. This meeting will be our final meeting of the year, as we have shifted to a bi-monthly schedule for our gatherings. The meeting will feature an engaging lineup of events and discussions, including:
Special Presentations:
- Employee Spotlight, presentation by Haque Nurul
- Cultural Trivia: Test your knowledge and enhance your cultural awareness and celebrations
- Community Resource Live Document Updates: Learn about a valuable tool for staff to assist Oregonians, presented by Omar El-Cherbini
- RaIN ERG Leadership Role Spotlights
This is an excellent opportunity to learn about our employees, the community we serve, and the diverse backgrounds of our team members. You'll also gain insights into our community resources and have the chance to build a network within our agency. Please join us with your manager's approval.
We look forward to seeing you there!
---
FACT of the week:
Dec. 3, 2025
On November 24, the Governor’s Office received a new letter from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In this letter, USDA repeated a request that Oregon provide specific SNAP eligibility information for every household member dating back to Jan. 1, 2020.
The request includes personal information, such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, immigration status, income details, and EBT card numbers for every person listed on a SNAP case.
USDA is requiring states to either send the full data within 30 days or send written objections by noon EST on December 8.
We know this type of federal request can raise concern for staff and for the people we serve.
We want to reassure you about two key things:
- No data has been sent. At this time, Oregon has not provided any of the requested information. No changes have been made to our systems or processes.
- Multistate legal partners are still negotiating. Oregon is working closely with other states involved in ongoing litigation. Attorneys representing Oregon and other states are discussing next steps with USDA, including how states will respond and what protections must be in place. We expect additional direction soon.
Next steps
This request involves sensitive information. Before taking any steps, states want to ensure:
- People’s personal information is fully protected
- Data security protocols are clear, lawful, and agreed upon
- States’ legal rights are preserved during the ongoing court process
Because this is happening within active multistate litigation, states are carefully coordinating their response. Waiting for this coordinated legal guidance helps ensure Oregon does not take any action that could put people’s privacy or the state’s legal standing at risk.
What staff can expect
We know uncertainty is stressful, especially during a time when our programs and the people we serve are already under pressure. We will share updates as we receive new information from our legal partners and the Governor’s Office.
Thank you for continuing to support customers with care and compassion during a period when federal changes are creating real worry for many individuals and families. Your steady presence matters deeply.
---
Mission: In Policy
Nov. 24, 2025
What do these phrases have in common?
- Raining cats and dogs
- Cost an arm and a leg
- Beat around the bush
They’re all idioms. An idiom is a phrase that means something different from the actual words. Idioms can confuse people from different cultures or who speak a different language.
For example, someone from Italy may say, “into the wolf’s mouth” to wish you good luck. Even idioms from different parts of the United States can be confusing. Do you know what a swamp donkey is? That’s a moose in Maine.
At work, we often hear and use idioms:
- The bottom line
- Cut to the chase
- Think outside the box
- Touch base
Idioms can be like acronyms — you can’t assume everyone knows what you mean. And while they can reflect unifying cultural values and experiences, some are rooted in prejudice and bias.
Start listening for idioms you hear or say in a typical day. That will help you remember to avoid them in your writing, especially if the document needs translation.
Love plain language?
Go to the Plain Language Resources OWL page and learn how to join the Plain Language Work Group!
---
Dec. 1, 2025
As part of the 2025–2027 collective bargaining process, we previously shared information about the Class Study for Human Services Specialists (HSS) and Human Services Case Managers (HSCM). We are pleased to announce that the implementation process is now complete.
Key Update
Impacted employees have received individual notifications regarding their updated classifications and salary ranges.
While some cases may require manual calculations, most payments will be applied to either the December 1 or December 15 paycheck.
Next Steps
If you are impacted by these changes and did not receive the notification and do not see correct information in Workday by December 15, please contact: DHS.CLASSIFICATIONS@odhsoha.oregon.gov
Please do not reach out to Payroll until after December 15, if you have not received payment.
We appreciate your patience and cooperation throughout this process.
Sincerely,
ODHS Classification and Compensation Team
---
Dec. 3, 2025
The Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) will be updating Oregon's Older Americans Act (OAA) State Plan on Aging, which shapes how older adults, their families and other unpaid care providers are served under OAA funded programs. The State Plan on Aging is required by the Administration for Community Living so states can receive federal funding for OAA programs.
The current State Plan continues through Sept. 2026. A new Plan must be developed and submitted for review and approval to the federal Administration on Aging by July 1, 2026. The new Plan will begin in Oct. 2026 and will be effective through Sept. 2030.
Members of the public are invited to provide input on Oregon’s 2026–2030 State Plan on Aging. There are two ways to provide input. Please share this information with your networks or anyone who may be interested in participating.
How to provide input
- Complete the community priorities survey by Jan. 31, 2026.
- Attend the State Plan on Aging community engagement session on Dec. 10, 2025, from 10 - 11 a.m. The meeting will be hosted online via Zoom. Information on how to join the meeting is provided below:
- When: Dec. 10, 2025, from 10 - 11 a.m.
- Join online: Click to join the meeting
- Meeting ID: 160 436 4084
- Passcode: 870852
- Join by phone: Dial 1 669 254 5252
- Meeting ID: 160 436 4084
- Passcode: 870852
- Join online: Click to join the meeting
Accessibility: Live captioning and American Sign Language interpretation have been requested. To request additional language interpretation or other support, and for questions about accessibility, please send an email to apd.communications@odhsoha.oregon.gov. Please submit your request 48 hours in advance of the meeting.
Future opportunities to engage will include public forums, and a public comment period to review and comment on the 2026 - 2030 State Plan on Aging once drafted. We hope you can join us in shaping the priorities to better support older adults in Oregon.
Learn more about the State Plan on Aging
