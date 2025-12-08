Stories from Sometimes a Great Podcast - Dec. 8, 2025: Season 1, Episode 29

This week, we’re cranking the dial all the way into 1990s radio nostalgia — where big-hearted updates meet big-haired energy, and every announcement lands like a power ballad hitting its final key change. From seasonal well-being tools and inclusive recruitment support to ERG community building and statewide planning for Oregon’s older adults, we’re spinning a playlist packed with clarity, care, and a few unexpected deep cuts. Then, as always, we close with a Writer’s Round-Up that pays tongue-in-cheek tribute to the era of dramatic dedications and even more dramatic feelings.

What’s Inside

Deadline: ODHS (5:51)

Seasonal well-being supports

CRM skill-building, neurodivergent-inclusive recruitment

The RaIN ERG’s year-end gathering

Mission: In Policy (10:56)

Plain Language Update – Avoiding Idioms

Classification Implementation

APD’s 2026–2030 State Plan on Aging

Writer’s Round-Up (16:01)

A full-tilt, melodramatic long-distance dedication from the people of Oregon to the people of ODHS — tissues, eye-rolls, and heartfelt excess included

Credits

Host: Dr. Bethany Grace Howe — Communications

Produced by: Dr. Bethany Grace Howe

Contact: bethany.g.howe@odhs.oregon.gov

---

Deadline: ODHS

We’re entering the season where society seems to reflect expectations that we should be joyful and surrounded by loved ones. Gatherings are planned, media focuses on celebrating, and holiday music is piped into public spaces.

But for some of us, this season and accompanying expectations are less than joyful. For some, this time of year brings anxiety and perhaps even depression.

There are several reasons for this including:

Those who do not celebrate holidays, or those holidays associated with this time of year, can feel marginalized and isolated.

Family gatherings are not always harmonious and the emphasis on gatherings can highlight loneliness and isolation for some.

The winter season’s lack of sunlight and cold weather can activate feelings of fatigue, low energy, sadness and difficulty concentrating – sometimes resulting in seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

As you consider your own approach to these next several weeks, perhaps now is the time to participate in Trauma Aware’s Community Resiliency Model (CRM) workshops. In these 90-minute classes you will develop methods for responding to stress or crisis. You’ll learn six easy skills: Tracking, Resource, Grounding, Gesturing, Help Now and Shift and Stay. CRM methods are useful year-round but may be particularly helpful if this season is difficult for you.

Upcoming CRM trainings:

Tuesday, December 9, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Also: if you have questions or need to arrange a special training for your group or program, please contact Amy Hinkle.

Learn more about the Community Resiliency Model.

Download the iChill App for quick access to CRM skills in the moment in English, Spanish, Ukrainian, Hebrew and Arabic.

To learn more about challenges we face this time of year and strategies for well-being, follow this link to Trauma Aware’s Navigating the Season and learn more about all that Trauma Aware has to offer, https://dhsoha.sharepoint.com/....

---

Nov. 26, 2025

On Dec. 11, AbleNet, in collaboration with Mental Health Matters! and the ODHS HR Strategic Workforce Management Team, will present a DisABILItea, featuring a presentation on best practices for recruitment processes by Dr. Laurel Pederson, Senior Analyst of the Strategic Workforce Management Team. Her presentation will include tips for neurodiverse staff on navigating the application and interviewing processes, and recommendations for hiring managers seeking to better support and recruit neurodiverse staff. The presentation will be followed by discussion and a robust question and answer period.

Please join us for the conversation at 1:05 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11.

A 10-minute break will be provided. All employees are invited to attend with supervisor approval.

Registration information

When: Dec. 11, 2025, from 1:05-2:55 p.m., Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting on Zoom.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. American Sign Language (ASL) and Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) services will be provided for the event.

Please request other accommodations through the registration or by contacting Frank Miles at (503) 507-7851 or frank.t.miles@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

---

Dec. 3, 2025

RaIN ERG is excited to announce our upcoming membership meeting on December 12, 2025. This meeting will be our final meeting of the year, as we have shifted to a bi-monthly schedule for our gatherings. The meeting will feature an engaging lineup of events and discussions, including: Special Presentations:

Employee Spotlight, presentation by Haque Nurul Cultural Trivia: Test your knowledge and enhance your cultural awareness and celebrations Community Resource Live Document Updates: Learn about a valuable tool for staff to assist Oregonians, presented by Omar El-Cherbini RaIN ERG Leadership Role Spotlights