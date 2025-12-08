The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission is organizing the International Philosophy Conference 2025 Riyadh

International Philosophy Conference 2025 in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Philosophy Conference from December 4–6 under the theme “Philosophy Between East and West: Concepts, Origins and Mutual Influences.” Now in its fifth edition, the conference continues to serve as a global platform that brings together thinkers and experts from around the world.This year’s edition explores the roots and development of Eastern and Western philosophies, their mutual influences, and contemporary perspectives that enrich intercultural dialogue.The program includes keynote sessions with international scholars, applied workshops, specialized panels, and interactive tracks such as “Future Philosophers” for children and “Philosophy 101” for the general public. Experiential activities—such as Philosophy Around the World and Journey of the Idea—add creative dimensions to the event.The conference also features stages hosted by global universities and research centers, offering diverse philosophical viewpoints and workshops that promote critical thinking. The main stage focuses on core themes linking East and West and expanding opportunities for global philosophical exchange.As a major annual event, the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference strengthens the presence of philosophy, highlights non-Western traditions, and supports dialogue that addresses contemporary intellectual challenges.

