Muslim World League Organizes First International Quran Competition for the Blind in Indonesia

Dr. Al-Issa delivers his remarks at Albasira International Quran Memorization Competition for the Blind 2025 in Indonesia. Dr. Al-Issa stands at the center of the winners during the closing ceremony of the First International Quran Competition for the Blind. A large audience attends the First International Quran Competition for the Blind in Indonesia.

Event Honors Outstanding Blind Memorizers and Distributes Electronic Braille Qurans

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural “Albasira International Quran Memorization Competition for the Blind”, organized by the Muslim World League (MWL), was hosted in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. The event was attended by the Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa; the Speaker of Indonesia’s People’s Consultative Assembly, Mr. Ahmad Muzani; and Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Nasaruddin Umar.

The competition officially began on 3 December, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and ran from 3 to 7 December. It brought together 15 blind Quran memorizers from 12 countries, selected after preliminary rounds that featured 140 participants from around the globe.

The international Quran competition for the Blind 2025 aims to foster excellence among blind Quran memorizers, support and honor their achievements, and highlight their important role in society. It also seeks to strengthen their mastery of Quranic memorization and recitation, build their confidence, and affirm their full participation alongside all members of the community in international Quran competitions.

The competition included five categories: Memorization of the entire Quran along with Matan Al-Jazariyyah, Memorization of the entire Quran (boys’ category), Memorization of the entire Quran (girls’ category), Memorization of 20 juzʾ of the Quran and Memorization of 10 juzʾ of the Quran.

The MWL honored outstanding blind participants across multiple age groups who demonstrated exceptional skill in memorization, Quranic recitation, and Tajwīd. As part of the event, 300 electronic Braille Quran, a newly developed technology designed to support blind users worldwide, were distributed to participants.

The winners represented a diverse group of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, Yemen, Morocco, Iran, Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria, and Libya.

The Secretary-General of the MWL, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed his deep appreciation to all organizers and participants. Citing the Prophet Muhammad’s saying that “the best among you is those who learn the Quran and teach it,” he conveyed his admiration for the success of the competition.

“I praise this gathering—the gathering of these noble and beloved people, namely persons with disabilities,” he said. He emphasized that this meeting represents one of the most beautiful and exceptional moments worthy of celebration, as the competition truly promotes Quran learning, recitation, and scholarly engagement. Sheikh Al-Issa affirmed the MWL’s commitment to making this competition a bridge connecting Islam with all those contributing to the service of the Quran.

The Muslim World League is an independent international organization comprising members from various Islamic countries and sects. Headquartered in Makkah, its mission is to present the true image of Islam and foster friendship among peoples. The MWL was established by a resolution issued by the General Islamic Conference held in Makkah on May 18, 1962, and maintains offices worldwide. It also holds consultative status with major international bodies, including the United Nations, UNESCO, and UNICEF.

