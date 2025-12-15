Two Founders, one Vision, Duel Society - The Future of Wellness.

Duel unveils the DUEL1509, a limited-edition luxury racquet debuting 15 Sept 2026 in Mayfair—designed to elevate your game, presence, and style instantly.

“We fused behavioral science with biological insight to create an object people instinctively want to hold and use,” says Constable, one of the female co-founders of Duel.” — Constable

CAMBRIDGE , CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duel Society will unveil what it describes as the world’s most valuable racquet with the launch of the DUEL1509, a limited-edition design debuting in London’s Mayfair on 15 September 2026.Already referenced within design and performance circles, the Duel racquet has become associated with a distinctive effect described by users. After 15 minutes and nine seconds of use, many report a moment of heightened clarity, improve skin tone, and often noting a visible brightness in the eyes — an effect some compare to the glint of a Harry Winston diamond on Old Bond Street.“We fused design science with biological insight to create a wellness product people instinctively want to use,” said Constable, co-founder of Duel Society. “A Duel can happen anywhere — two opponents, a racquet each, and 15 minutes that consistently delivers a shift in how you look and feel.”Duel Society positions the racquet as both a performance tool and a wellness experience. According to the company, engaging in a Duel elevates heart rate and circulation, increasing oxygen delivery to the skin and supporting cellular renewal. This effect, referred to as an “après-Duel glow,” is said to contribute to improved skin tone and texture.The company also cites broader wellness benefits, including the stimulation of collagen production and increased cell turnover — factors commonly associated with skin elasticity and a more youthful appearance. Cognitively, Duel Society says the fast-paced coordination required during use engages the cerebellum, supporting executive function, neural speed and memory, while increasing levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein linked to neuroplasticity.Developed by a team from the University of Cambridge, the DUEL1509 is aimed at individuals with an interest in fashion, performance and wellness.Further details regarding production numbers and the Mayfair launch experience will be announced closer to the release date.For more information, visit Duelsociety.org

Founders of Duel Society

