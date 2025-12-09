Nominations Open for 2026 Curve Power List Honoring LGBTQ+ Women and Nonbinary Leaders Ahead of Lesbian Visibility Week

Curve Power List Nominations Now Open: https://LesbianVisibility.org/curve-power-list

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Curve Foundation and Curve magazine are pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2026 Curve Power List, a highlight of Lesbian Visibility Week (April 20-26, 2026). The Curve Power List is an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary individuals who are making significant contributions to culture, advocacy, and social change.This distinguished list honors those who are pushing boundaries and leaving a lasting impact in diverse fields, including sports, entertainment, activism, STEM, business, and beyond. The Curve Power List shines a spotlight on leaders who inspire, empower, and uplift the LGBTQ+ community. Past honorees include Imani Rupert-Gordon (National Center for Lesbian Rights), Glennon Doyle (We Can Do Hard Things podcast), and Jenny Nguyen (The Sports Bra).By amplifying the voices of those advancing LGBTQ+ rights and visibility, we build a stronger, more inclusive future.How to NominateNominations are free and open through January 10, 2026. Submit a nomination by visiting LesbianVisibility.org/curve-power-list . Join us in recognizing the people who are shaping our world and submit a nomination to the 2026 Curve Power List today!Why Nominations Matter“Being named to the Curve Power List last year, along with many accomplished individuals, was a profound honor. The recognition validated the vital work Diana (Rodriguez) and I do to protect and advance Stonewall's legacy—a daily fight rooted in history. It also served as a potent reminder that continues to fuel our pursuit for increased visibility, equity, and a stronger, more inclusive future for all.” – Ann Marie Gothard, Co-Founder & President, Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (2025 Power List Honoree)Nominations for the Curve Power List come directly from the community—peers, mentors, fans, and colleagues—who recognize the remarkable work and influence of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary individuals. Past honorees and community leaders will help determine this year’s finalists, ensuring a diverse and impactful representation. Discover the 75 honorees of the 2025 Curve Power List at curvemag.com About CurveFounded in 1990, Curve Magazine ( https://curvemag.com ) became the world’s most successful lesbian publication, elevating LGBTQ+ women’s voices and redefining visibility. Today, its legacy continues through The Curve Foundation ( https://thecurvefoundation.org ), which champions LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary voices through preserving history, community building, and intergenerational programming like Lesbian Visibility Week.For more information, visit LesbianVisibility.org or contact Info@TheCurveFoundation.org. Download shareable graphics from our LVW26 Dropbox

