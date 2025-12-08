Director to VP: Proven Strategies Women Need to Advance Into Leadership Roles According to Katy McFee, Executive Coach

You cannot have a strategic insight in the five minutes between Zoom calls...Carve out deep work time. Protect it like a meeting with your CEO.” — Katy McFee

ONTARIO, CANADA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful episode of Secrets of the Career Game , host Kendall is joined by executive coach and founder of Insights to Action , Katy McFee, for a candid conversation about one of the most persistent—and least understood—barriers in corporate life: why so many high-performing women stall at the director level and what it really takes to break into VP leadership.Drawing from her 18-year corporate career in biotech and tech, where she ultimately rose to EVP, McFee reveals what she learned the hard way: the skills that get women praised early in their careers often become the very reason they’re passed over later. “We get rewarded for being the go-to executors,” she explains. “But once you’re aiming for director, senior director, or VP, just being good at your job no longer signals readiness for the next level.”The episode dives deep into the unspoken rules of advancement, including:The “execution trap”—why over-delivering keeps women pigeonholed as doers rather than strategic leaders.The mindset shift required to advance—from reacting to tasks to proactively shaping the business.Why “be more strategic” is useless feedback—and how to ask the clarifying questions that actually move a career forward.The role of deep work—McFee’s top recommendation for women looking to demonstrate strategic thinking and generate promotable ideas.The power of curiosity—and how real-time, specific feedback conversations can change a leader’s entire trajectory.One of Katy’s most actionable insights: block non-negotiable “CEO time” on your calendar. “You cannot have a strategic insight in the five minutes between Zoom calls,” she says. “Carve out deep work time. Protect it like a meeting with your CEO.”The episode also challenges common fears around seeking feedback. As Katy emphasizes, hearing “you’re not ready yet” isn’t a setback—it's valuable clarity: “Those things are true whether your boss articulates them or not. Wouldn’t you rather know so you can act?”Listeners will walk away with clear, practical steps to take ownership of their career progression, shift out of burnout-driven execution mode, and begin operating as the strategic leader their next role requires.This standout episode is a must-hear for any woman ready to step into higher leadership—and for organizations looking to understand why talented women stall and what support they truly need to advance.Listen to the full episode of Secrets of the Career Game featuring Katy McFee at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/115-why-women-get-stuck-at-director-level-and-how-to/id1668897807?i=1000738129170 About Katy McFeeKaty McFee is an executive coach and the founder of Insights to Action, where she helps high-performing women finally break through the Director-to-VP ceiling. With an 18-year career in biotech and tech, including senior roles where she drove nine-figure revenue growth, Katy knows firsthand what it takes to rise in male-dominated environments. Despite years of over-delivering, she was repeatedly passed over for promotion until she discovered the real barrier: perception, not performance. By shifting how she communicated and led, she landed her first VP role and was soon recruited as an EVP.Now, Katy’s on a mission to help high-performing women stop spinning their wheels, crack the leadership code, and finally step into the executive roles they’ve earned. She teaches ambitious women how to master executive presence, communicate with authority, and build environments where their leadership thrives. Her mission is simple: empower women to own their value, lead with confidence, and get the promotions they’ve earned.

