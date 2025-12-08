Dec. 10 Webinar Unveils New Findings on Nitrogen Efficiency, Shows Farmers Losing Up to $200/Acre on Low-Yield Zones

Sign up today for the Dec. 10 USFRA webinar

U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action webinar features study co-authors, Dr. Bruno Basso and Dr. Jerry Hatfield.

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA) will host a webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 2–3 p.m. CT to share findings from its new report, “Enhancing Farm Profitability Through Nitrogen Efficiency and Yield Stability.” Authored by Dr. Bruno Basso and Dr. Jerry Hatfield, the study explores how farmers can use Yield Stability Analysis (YSA) to make more informed nitrogen management decisions that improve profitability and environmental outcomes.YSA is a data-driven approach that analyzes years of field performance to pinpoint consistently high-, medium-, and low-yielding zones. With this insight, farmers can better match nitrogen applications to actual crop needs—reducing unnecessary fertilizer use, cutting costs, and lowering emissions and nutrient runoff.Among the report’s key findings is that nearly 1/3 of U.S. corn and soybean acres, approximately 24 million in total, qualify as persistently low-yielding zones. These low and stable areas not only generate lower returns but also waste half of the nitrogen applied, costing farmers up to $200 per acre. By adjusting fertilizer application based on stability zones, farmers can improve nitrogen efficiency, enhance profitability, and lower the carbon intensity of production.During the webinar, the authors will break down the report’s key findings and outline two primary strategies farmers can implement today to enhance nitrogen efficiency on their operations.Featured speakers include:- Dr. Bruno Basso, MSU Foundation Professor, Michigan State University- Dr. Jerry Hatfield, retired Laboratory Director, USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS)The session will be moderated by Kevin Burkum, CEO of USFRA. Click here to register or to learn more.

