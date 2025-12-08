Trevanna Tracks and Music Reports’ Cuetrak® Partner to Transform Sync Licensing and Cue Sheet Management

Announcing an integration that connects sync licensing data with cue sheet management.

By connecting to Cuetrak, we’re giving our clients a powerful toolset to manage the entire sync workflow” — Jennifer Freed, Trevanna Tracks Founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trevanna Tracks , the leading software platform for sync rights management, announces a new integration with Cuetrak Music Reports ’ next-generation cue sheet management and analytics solution. This partnership enhances Trevanna Tracks’ cue sheet capabilities, while delivering operational efficiencies and compliance controls to the broadcasters, studios and streamers that rely on both platforms to manage the music use lifecycle.Every cue sheet depends on the integrity of the data that feeds it. Because Trevanna Tracks is built with guardrails that ensure each usage, rightsholder, split, and clearance decision is captured correctly at the moment it’s made, automating the delivery of that information to Cuetrak eliminates rekeying, minimizes errors, and preserves accuracy.“Integrating with a platform that shares our commitment to clarity and collaboration is a natural evolution for us,” said Jennifer Freed, CEO of Trevanna Tracks. “By connecting to Cuetrak, we’re giving our clients a powerful toolset to manage the entire sync workflow. As the ecosystem grows more complex, the ability to seamlessly connect licensing data with royalty reporting has never been more valuable.”“Cuetrak was designed to transform cue sheet management, and this partnership takes that mission to the next level,” said Jason Walker, CEO at Music Reports. “Together, we’re delivering a frictionless solution that strengthens consistency in reporting and reinforces best practices across the entire music use landscape.”The result of this integration is a streamlined workflow that empowers studios, broadcasters, and streamers to meet rising expectations around compliance, reporting, and data integrity, while ensuring that creators are paid correctly for their work.About Trevanna TracksTrevanna Tracks is a software platform designed by entertainment industry professionals in which broadcast, media and marketing teams manage sync rights with precision and complete oversight from clearance through licensing. Woman-owned, and women-run, Trevanna Tracks is an intuitive, centralized, and secure platform that cuts delays and errors out of the process, keeps everyone aligned, enables informed decisions, and stores a complete audit trail for every song researched or used on every production and marketing campaign.About Music ReportsMusic Reports is the world's leading provider of objective music rights data and administration services. Launched in 2016, Cuetrakrepresents the evolution of cue sheet management with intuitive workflows, multilanguage support, and powerful analytics. Its seamless connection to Songdex—the world’s largest independent registry of song ownership data—provides unmatched transparency and continuously updated business intelligence, empowering studios and broadcasters to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Music Reports was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, CA.

