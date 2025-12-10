Shopline and That Funny Agency Partner to Help Small Businesses Regain Control of Their Ecommerce Operations

Singapore-Based Commerce Platform Formalizes U.S. Partnership to Support Retailers Seeking Lower Costs, Simpler Workflows and a Stronger Path to Growth

Shopline gives merchants an opportunity to take back control of their online stores with technology that protects their margins and supports their long-term goals.” — Jared Miller, founder of That Funny Agency

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shopline , one of Asia’s largest commerce platforms with more than 600,000 merchants, has announced a formal partnership with That Funny Agency (TFA) to help small and mid-sized retailers strengthen and modernize their ecommerce foundations. Shopline entered the U.S. market last year. This partnership marks a new phase of its efforts to support brands that want to operate with more control, greater efficiency and healthier margins.Retailers face growing pressure from rising fees, complex plugin ecosystems and limited support across common ecommerce platforms. Shopline and TFA aim to address these challenges through a combined approach that offers more affordable technology and hands-on guidance for brands that want to simplify their operations.“Shopline was created to give merchants greater control, better margins and a clear path to scale,” said Albert Liu, Head of Partnerships at Shopline. “As we partner with TFA, our shared focus is on supporting brands with technology that is modern, accessible and built for sustainable growth. TFA helps us bring those capabilities to merchants who are ready for a more reliable and cost-effective foundation.”Shopline provides a fully integrated ecommerce ecosystem designed to simplify operations and reduce expenses. The platform includes fast site performance, lower fees, native social commerce tools for TikTok, Meta and YouTube, and a streamlined environment that reduces dependence on third-party applications.Through the U.S. pilot program, TFA will provide free migration services for eligible merchants transitioning from platforms such as Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Wix or Squarespace.“Many small businesses feel like their platforms no longer support their needs,” said Jared Miller, founder of That Funny Agency. “Shopline gives merchants an opportunity to take back control of their online stores with technology that protects their margins and supports their long-term goals. Our team is made up of ecommerce veterans who understand how often small businesses are overlooked as larger platforms prioritize scale over service. This partnership lets us advocate for those merchants and give them a clearer, more reliable path forward.”Shopline’s global growth is rooted in transparency, performance and merchant empowerment. Through this partnership, the company aims to give small and mid-sized retailers more options and a modern foundation that supports sustainable, long-term ecommerce growth.Businesses interested in the U.S. pilot program can visit https://stories.thatfunnyagency.com/shopline About ShoplineShopline is one of Asia’s leading commerce platforms, supporting more than 600,000 merchants across retail, direct-to-consumer brands and omnichannel businesses. Headquartered in Singapore, Shopline provides a unified set of tools for online storefronts, social commerce, payments and in-person retail. The platform is designed to help businesses lower costs, simplify operations and manage all sales channels in one environment. Shopline serves merchants across key global markets and is expanding into the United States to support small and mid-sized brands seeking more control of their ecommerce foundation.About That Funny AgencyThat Funny Agency is a creative and digital performance firm based in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The agency supports ecommerce brands with strategy, design, development, content and growth-focused marketing. TFA works with emerging and established retailers to build stronger digital foundations, improve conversion and create customer experiences that support long-term business growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.