Pet Travel Advisors Announces National Pet Relocation Services Across Canada

TORONTO, ON - ONTARIO, CANADA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Travel Advisors today announced the launch of its national pet relocation services across Canada, providing structured support for families who need to move with their animals domestically, to the United States, or overseas. The company now assists pet owners traveling through major Canadian airports including Toronto (YYZ), Vancouver (YVR), Calgary (YYC), Montreal (YUL), Ottawa (YOW), Halifax (YHZ), Edmonton (YEG), and Winnipeg (YWG).Demand for pet relocation support has increased in recent years as more households consider animals to be part of the family. According to data from the Canadian Animal Health Institute, approximately 60% of Canadian households own at least one dog or cat. This growth has coincided with higher mobility for work, education, and lifestyle changes, leading to more complex travel plans that include pets.Pet Travel Advisors provides planning and coordination services for dogs, cats, and other companion animals. Typical relocations involve multiple steps, including airline-compliant travel crates, veterinary documentation, health certificates, and adherence to import rules at destination. The company reviews route options, airline policies, and destination requirements to reduce the risk of delays, denied boarding, or non-compliance.“Pet owners are facing a detailed set of airline and regulatory requirements at the same time they are managing a major move,” said Alexander Kochas, Founder of Pet Travel Advisors. “This launch in Canada is intended to give families a structured process and a single point of contact so their animals can travel in a safe and compliant way.”Services now available across Canada include:Planning for domestic pet travel between Canadian provinces;Cross-border relocations between Canada and the United States;International travel coordination to destinations such as the United Kingdom, European Union, Latin America, and parts of Asia;Guidance on airline-approved crates, sizing, and preparation;Coordination with veterinarians for vaccinations, microchips, and health certificates;Review of destination import rules, documentation timelines, and any quarantine or permit requirements;Ground transportation to and from airports in select metropolitan areas;Each case is assessed based on the animal’s age, health status, species, and route characteristics. The company prepares clear itineraries and status updates so that owners understand the sequence of veterinary appointments, document deadlines, and travel milestones.“Different routes and destinations involve different levels of regulation,” Kochas added. “A domestic move from Toronto to Vancouver is not the same as an international relocation to the United Kingdom or European Union. The process is built to reflect those differences while keeping the animal’s welfare at the centre of the plan.”As part of the national launch, Pet Travel Advisors is developing relationships with veterinary clinics, moving and relocation firms, and real estate professionals to support households that are organizing complex moves with limited time. The company also publishes educational guidance to help pet owners understand the risks associated with incomplete documentation, inappropriate travel crates, or unsuitable routing.The launch of services across Canada is intended to create a more consistent standard for pet relocation support, particularly for families who may be unfamiliar with the rules that govern animal transport by air.About Pet Travel AdvisorsPet Travel Advisors is a pet relocation coordination service that assists households in moving safely with their animals across Canada and to international destinations. The company provides planning support, documentation coordination, airline routing reviews, and selected ground transport options for dogs, cats, and other companion animals, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and animal welfare. Further information is available at https://ca.pettraveladvisors.com

