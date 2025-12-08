Submit Release
New Christmas Children’s Book Sailboat Sam Series Debuts With Free Holiday Family Event

Register for the FREE Christmas party zoom event and purchase NEW release book Sailboat Sam at KidsCharacter.org

Free holiday event invites families to explore faith, courage, and kindness through the new children’s book Sailboat Sam and the Christmas Parade.

After navigating real storms at sea, I learned that staying anchored is everything. That same principle applies to raising children with strong character.”
— DeAnne Ussrey
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Children’s Book Sailboat Sam and the Christmas Parade Inspires Free Holiday Family Event

Former Homeschooler and Real-Life Sailor Hosts Interactive Christmas Character-Building Experience for Children

Families are invited to a free 45-minute Christmas character-building event inspired by the newly released children’s book Sailboat Sam and the Christmas Parade. Designed for parents, educators, and ministries, this interactive virtual experience helps children ages 3–7 learn essential character values—Faith, Courage, and Kindness—through story, activities, and games.

The Kids Character Curriculum will host the event on Saturday, December 13th at 11 AM CST, led by author and founder DeAnne Ussrey, who brings authentic maritime experience to her storytelling. DeAnne spent three years living aboard a 31-foot Southern Cross sailboat, cruising the Intracoastal Waterway and Caribbean. Her real-world sailing knowledge shapes the nautical themes woven throughout her children’s curriculum.

“After navigating real storms at sea, I learned that staying anchored is everything,” says DeAnne. “That same principle applies to raising children with strong character. This event gives families simple, meaningful ways to help kids stay anchored in faith—especially during the busy Christmas season.”

As parents search for alternatives to commercial holiday entertainment and increasing screen time, this event offers hands-on, value-driven learning enhanced by fun maritime themes. Children will also learn 11 nautical vocabulary words that support early language development.

About the Book

Sailboat Sam and the Christmas Parade is a 32-page illustrated children’s book that introduces young readers to Sailboat Sam, a cheerful sailboat who discovers how faith and kindness shine during the holiday season. The book blends whimsical maritime metaphor with practical character principles, making abstract values easy for young minds to grasp.

Formats include hardcover, paperback, and select eBook editions, along with a free Activity Starter Pack available through KidsCharacter.org.

Event Highlights

During the live Zoom event, families will enjoy:

Practical strategies for teaching strong character during daily routines

A behind-the-scenes look at Sailboat Sam and harbor friend Tugboat Tom

Easy Christmas activities, including the “Lighthouse Snack” and “Life Preserver Treat”

Printable worksheets and guided character discussion prompts

Ideas for local outings that reinforce positive values

A curated list of Christmas stories and movies that highlight courage, kindness, and enthusiasm

A special reading from Sailboat Sam and the Christmas Parade

Reflection questions: “What character traits did you notice? Why do they matter?”

Live Q&A with the author

A free download of The Christmas Character Activity Guide for continued at-home learning

Registration (Free)

Website: KidsCharacter.org

About the Author

DeAnne Ussrey is a former homeschool teacher and children’s curriculum creator who is passionate about helping families build strong character through simple, relatable stories and everyday activities. Through KidsCharacter.org, she provides creative tools that make value-based learning engaging and memorable for young children.

Media Contact

Jenna Drake-Garcia
Email: jenna@ihaveamessage.org

Phone: 918-752-7999
KidsCharacter.org

Jenna Drake-Garcia
KidsCharacter.org
+1 918-752-7999
