New Children’s Book and Courses Help Kids Build Confidence, Resilience, and Emotional Strength

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Master Certified Empowerment Coach Scott Feld announces an expanded lineup of confidence-building tools for children, including his imaginative new book Dax to the MAX : Blah Blah Blobs vs. Power Pods and two interactive mindset programs: Beat the Blobs Challenge and Keys to Unlock Your Inner SuperPowers . Together, these offerings form the Power-UP Universe, a playful, research-backed system designed to help kids overcome negative self-talk, anxiety, and emotional challenges.Drawing from 30+ years of experience working with children, Feld blends adventure-based storytelling with practical, science-supported strategies that make confidence training fun and memorable. His mission is simple: give kids tools they can actually use — in school, at home, and in tough moments — so they feel equipped, capable, and empowered.A Fun Adventure With Real ToolsIn Dax to the MAX, readers follow Dax as he faces the sneaky Blah Blah Blobs — creatures that thrive on worry, frustration, and doubt. With help from the magical Power Pods, Dax learns how to shift his mindset, calm big feelings, and tap into courage and positivity. Kids relate instantly to the humor and action, while parents appreciate the built-in emotional regulation lessons.Courses That Turn Mindset Into a SuperPowerFeld’s two courses bring the world of the book to life:• Beat the Blobs Challenge — A high-energy experience where kids learn how to quiet negative thoughts, handle emotions, and build resilience through challenges and fun activities.• Keys to Unlock Your Inner SuperPowers — A deeper journey that teaches kids how to recognize strengths, practice positive habits, and strengthen confidence and communication skills.Both programs are available online or through schools, workshops, and special events. Families can learn more at: www.powerupuniverse.com and www.daxtothemaxbook.com Meeting a Growing NeedAcross the country, parents and educators report rising levels of stress, anxiety, and low self-esteem in kids. Feld’s programs offer proactive, preventative skills that families can use before emotional challenges escalate.“Kids today face more pressure than ever,” Feld says. “But when we teach them how to manage their thoughts and feelings, their confidence skyrockets. They discover their Inner SuperPowers — and it changes everything.”A Movement Growing FastTeachers, parents, and kids across the U.S. are already using tools from the Power-UP Universe. Families describe children becoming more positive, more resilient, and better able to navigate everyday obstacles. Feld’s upcoming retreats, school partnerships, and live events will expand these offerings throughout 2026.About Scott FeldScott Feld is a Master Certified Empowerment Coach, author, and creator of the Power-UP Universe. Through books, courses, school presentations, and family programs, Feld helps kids develop confidence, emotional intelligence, and resilience. His book Dax to the MAX and his two signature courses are part of his mission to empower children everywhere to unlock their Inner SuperPowers.Media Contact

