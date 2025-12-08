SunKnowledge Announces Exclusive Year-End Special Offer: 30 Days of Revenue Cycle Management Completely Waived

30 Days of Revenue Cycle Management Completely Waived

Year-End Special: Sign Now and Enjoy 30 Days of SunKnowledge’s Premium RCM Services at No Cost.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunKnowledge, a globally recognized leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and a trusted partner to healthcare providers across all 50 states, today announced the launch of an unparalleled incentive: the Year-End Special Offer. This exclusive promotion underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value and confidence to clients seeking to optimize their financial performance as they step into the New Year, 2026.

A Strategic Move for Financial Optimization

Today the healthcare financial landscape complexities are rising with increasing administrative burdens and persistent staffing shortages especially during this time of the year. Furthermore, continuous regulatory changes demanding more efficient and robust RCM solutions. And thus, recognizing these pressures, SunKnowledge has structured this special offer to provide a significant and risk-mitigated opportunity for all healthcare practices, hospitals and clinics to experience its industry-leading services.

SunKnowledge has built its reputation over years of meticulous execution, resulting in higher clean claim rates, reduced denial volumes, and accelerated cash flow for its clients. With operations spanning the globe, SunKnowledge today is the mixture of advanced technology, AI with a human-centric approach, ensuring compliance and maximizing collections.

All about the Year-End Special Offer: Details and Value Proposition

The Year-End Special Offer provides a direct and substantial financial benefit. What is it? It is where you get the first 30 days' service charges completely waived.

"This is more than just a promotional offer; it's a demonstration of the absolute confidence we have in our operational excellence and the measurable impact we deliver," said Ronnie Hastings, the spokesperson of SunKnowledge. "We understand that switching RCM partners requires a leap of faith. By waiving the charges for the first month of project operations, we are completely de-risking the initial stage for our new clients, allowing them to witness our superior execution without any upfront cost for the services rendered."



Key Offer Highlights:

Offer Name: Year-End Special Offer

Validity: Valid for service contracts signed on or before January 31, 2025.

The Incentive: Charges for the first 30 days of service are fully waived. This refers strictly to the initial 30 days starting from the official project kickoff date.

The Confidence Factor: This waived period allows new clients to observe SunKnowledge's seamless transition, rapid team deployment, and immediate positive impact on their billing cycle and accounts receivable (A/R) management, while incurring zero management fees.



Distinguishing the Offer from Existing Benefits

It is important to note that this Year-End Special Offer is distinct from SunKnowledge’s standing commitment to a 'free transition' process. The 'free transition' ensures that all setup, knowledge transfer, technology integration, and staff training prior to the project kickoff are always provided at no charge. The new waived 30-day charge applies after the project officially begins, covering the operational management fees for the first month of live billing and collection activities.



Why Now is the Time to Choose SunKnowledge

As a company serving clients across diverse specialties and provider types, SunKnowledge’s expertise is both broad and deep. The end of the year and the start of a new one is a critical juncture for RCM decisions, and thus SunKnowledge will help providers like you with:

Preparation for the New Year: Securing a new, highly-efficient RCM partner now ensures that provider organizations are fully optimized and ready to handle the shift in patient deductibles, benefit changes, and potential policy updates that come with the new calendar year.

Addressing Post Holiday Backlog: January often brings a surge in patient volume and claims. SunKnowledge’s comprehensive services include coding, claims submission, denial management and more ensures no revenue is left on the table.

Risk Free Partnership: A free transition period, a waived first 30-day operational charge, and SunKnowledge’s client centric terms make this an unprecedented, low risk proposition.

Terms, Conditions and a Clear Exit Path

SunKnowledge follows the principles of transparency and efficient partnership. This special offer represents an ideal opportunity for healthcare leaders to initiate a partnership with a global RCM expert, drive immediate savings, and set a robust financial course for the coming year of 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

