The Digital Wellness Center Wins 2026 Global Health & Wellness Award for Sleep Solutions

The Digital Wellness Center GHWA logo

Sleep is not a luxury—it’s a leadership tool. When we help people rest deeply, we help them show up stronger in every part of their life.” — Dr. Mary Donohue

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Wellness Center has been named the winner of the prestigious Global Health & Wellness 2026 Award in the category of Sleep, in recognition of its transformative, neuroscience-backed digital services that help people recover from stress and achieve deeper rest.The Digital Wellness Center’s innovative approach combines neuroscience, generational psychology, and emotional regulation to deliver measurable improvements in sleep and emotional well-being, particularly for women over 40. Their suite of Clean Mental Health™ tools—including Sleep Yoga, Binaural Beats for Cortisol Recovery, and the Sleepy Sounds Playlist—empowers users to regulate stress and emotions within minutes through beautifully designed digital experiences.Their impact is evidenced by over 500,000 users reached globally in under 10 months, a remarkable 44% engagement rate, and more than half of users moving from “stressed” to “happy” in less than three minutes. The platform stands out by delivering instant, science-backed micro-interventions that do more than promise—The Digital Wellness Center is the only company combining patented emotional regulation tools with real-time mood tracking, available via QR codes, email, and video. Their Sleep Suite is already deployed in airports, casinos, retail environments, workplaces, homes, and armed forces initiatives.“Sleep is not a luxury—it’s a leadership tool. When we help people rest deeply, we help them show up stronger in every part of their life,” said Dr. Mary Donohue, Founder of The Digital Wellness Center. “With small interventions, such as Sleep Yoga or one minute of Sleepy Sounds, we deliver big emotional shifts by restoring rest and well-being—especially for women balancing the demands of work, parenting, and caregiving.”“Our solutions are designed for overwhelmed women over 40—leaders, parents, daughters, sisters—as well as organizations seeking measurable engagement and happier customers,” Dr. Donohue added. “We make low-friction self-care available and effective for everyone.”The Digital Wellness Center has been featured in policy discussions at the G7 and UN, and is rapidly expanding its reach among major healthcare providers, wellness brands, and retail partners seeking measurable improvements in customer satisfaction and emotional restoration.About The Digital Wellness CenterThe Digital Wellness Center blends neuroscience, emotional regulation, and generational insight to revolutionize stress recovery and sleep. Their Clean Mental Health™ suite—including Sleep Yoga, Binaural Beats, and Sleepy Sounds—is accessible via digital platforms and is trusted globally to deliver instant, science-backed support for emotional wellbeing, especially for women over 40.Website: www.thedigitalwellnesscenter.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/drmarydonohueInstagram: @digitalwellnesscenterMedia ContactThe Digital Wellness CenterEmail: info@thedigitalwellnesscenter.comWebsite: www.thedigitalwellnesscenter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.