Local Rentz Launches 'List a Product' Feature, Unleashing a True Peer-to-Peer Rental Economy

New in-app listing transforms unused gear into income and expands access for adventure seekers

Rent Anything, Anywhere, Anytime with Local Rentz” — Lincoln Brannick

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Rentz, the pioneering peer-to-peer "rent anything" marketplace app, today announced the launch of its new "Instant List" feature, enabling users to list items for rent directly from their mobile devices for the first time. This crucial update completes the company's vision of a fully mobile, community-driven rental ecosystem, allowing anyone to turn idle bikes, kayaks, or gear into a side gig with just a few taps.

Previously, renting an item was possible through the Local Rentz app, but listing required a visit to the website. The new "List a Product" feature removes this final barrier, empowering users to snap photos, set prices, and publish listings in minutes—wherever they are. This advancement taps into the growing side-gig economy and promotes sustainable consumption by making it easier than ever to rent from a neighbor instead of buying new or using a traditional store.

"We built Local Rentz to solve a simple problem: there was no single app that connected people to rent things from each other, while also connecting them to local brick-and-mortar shops," said Lincoln Brannick, Co-Founder of Local Rentz. "The 'List a product’ feature is the final piece of that puzzle. Now, whether you're a homeowner with a kayak sitting in the garage or a tourist looking for a bike downtown, our app is the go-to platform. It's about unlocking value in our own communities."

The "List a product" feature enables users to:

• Create Listings On-the-Go: Snap photos, write descriptions, and set rental prices directly from a smartphone.

• Set Custom Terms: Specify availability, delivery options, and pickup details to tailor the rental experience.

• Publish Instantly: List items immediately to the Local Rentz marketplace, where local renters and tourists can discover them.

The feature is live now and available to all users on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. For small businesses, it offers a new digital storefront; for individuals, a new income stream; and for adventure seekers, a vast, affordable inventory of local gear.

About Local Rentz

Local Rentz is a Pensacola-based startup on a mission to build stronger, more sustainable communities by making it easy to share resources. Its mobile marketplace connects owners of underused recreational gear—from bikes and kayaks to camping equipment—with people who want to rent them, fostering a circular economy and creating earning opportunities. The platform also features local brick-and-mortar rental shops, providing a comprehensive solution for locals and tourists alike. Learn more at www.Local-Rentz.com.

