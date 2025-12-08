New ‘Attainable Home’ Concept Launches in Inverness: Luxury Features and Concrete Block Construction Under $250k

Sabal Palm Front Sabal Palm Floor Plan NextHome Neighborhood Realty Brenden Rendo | 407-616-9019 Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale

Palm Investments of Citrus County, LLC launches the Sabal Palm in Inverness: A $247,700 concrete block home with luxury finishes

Our mission is to provide the product missing for years: a quality starter home. From first-time buyers to downsizers, we deliver value, durability, and attainable luxury for every stage of life.” — Brenden Rendo

INVERNESS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Investments of Citrus County, LLC in partnership with Palm Investments of Orlando, LLC have officially announced the launch of the Sabal Palm, a new construction model designed to address the housing affordability crisis in Citrus County. Starting at $247,700, the 3-bedroom, concrete block home includes premium upgrades standard, USDA financing eligibility, and zero HOA fees, with phase one completion scheduled for January 9, 2025.

The initiative directly addresses the "missing middle" in the Florida housing market—buyers who are priced out of larger new builds but wish to avoid the maintenance pitfalls of older resale properties. Located in the Inverness Highlands community, the project prioritizes "right-sized" living without compromising on structural quality. Unlike traditional "affordable" housing options that often rely on wood frame construction or basic finishes, the Sabal Palm features solid concrete block construction with a stucco finish, ensuring durability and energy efficiency.

" The 'Attainable Home Concept' is dedicated to providing high-quality, right-sized housing solutions that balance affordability with modern amenities," stated Brenden Rendo for the project. "We believe buyers shouldn't have to compromise on quality to find a home that fits their budget. The Sabal Palm offers the peace of mind of new construction without the 'affordable housing' stigma."

Redefining Standard Specifications

The 1,076 sq. ft. Sabal Palm model features a thoughtfully designed 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom split floor plan that maximizes usable living space. Distinct from competitors in the entry-level market, Attainable Home includes premium features as standard inclusions rather than costly upgrades.

Key specifications include:

- Premium Flooring: Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring installed throughout the entire home, eliminating carpets entirely.

- Kitchen & Bath: Upgraded stone/solid surface countertops, soft-close cabinetry, and a full stainless steel appliance package.

- Energy Efficiency: R-30 BATT insulation, Low-E windows, and brand-name HVAC systems designed to lower utility costs.

- Exterior & Lot: Each home sits on a sodded and landscaped lot with a poured concrete patio, architectural shingles (25-year warranty), and no Homeowners Association (HOA) fees.

Construction Timeline and Financing

Construction is currently underway, with vertical construction started and a projected completion date of January 9, 2025.

To further assist first-time homebuyers, the properties are eligible for 100% USDA financing, allowing qualified buyers to purchase with zero down payment. The homes also come with a comprehensive 3-10 Home Builder’s Warranty, providing ten years of structural coverage.

Availability

Pre-sales are currently open for the Inverness development. Interested parties, real estate agents, and investors can view the full floor plan, construction progress photos, and lot availability by visiting the official website.

About Attainable Home Concept

The Attainable Home Concept is a forward-thinking housing initiative focused on developing efficient, high-quality, and energy-efficient homes in Florida's growing communities. By prioritizing "smartly designed, right-sized homes," the company aims to serve first-time buyers, downsizers, and investors seeking sustainable value in today's real estate market.

Legal Disclaimer:

