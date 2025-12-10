At Home Announces Appointment of Judd Nystrom to Board of Directors 

New Appointment Completes Board of Directors as At Home Advances Strategic Growth Initiatives

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Home Group Inc. (“At Home” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Judd Nystrom to its Board of Directors, which include Brad Weston, At Home Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Kilbourne, representative of Redwood Capital Management; John Eck, former Chief Executive Officer of Mattress Firm; and Karen Stuckey, former Walmart executive.Judd Nystrom, current Chief Financial Officer of Caliber Collision, previously served as Chief Financial Officer of At Home from 2013 to 2018. During his tenure, he served an instrumental role in strengthening the Company’s financial operations and supporting its growth strategy.“We are delighted to welcome Judd Nystrom back to At Home in this new capacity,” said Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of At Home. “His deep understanding of our business, financial discipline and proven leadership experience will be invaluable as we invest even more into the customer experience to deliver more personalized service and innovative product that will truly delight our customers on every visit.”“I’m honored to join At Home’s Board of Directors and to work alongside such a talented leadership team,” said Judd Nystrom. “I’ve seen firsthand the strength of this brand, the passion of its people, and the loyalty of its customers. I’m honored to rejoin in a new capacity and help guide the company into its next phase of growth.”At Home remains focused on innovation, relevance and delivering distinctive home décor products that inspire customers to design spaces to reflect who they are and how they live. With a strengthened financial foundation and experienced leadership team, At Home is well positioned to advance its strategic initiatives and continue its growth for long-term success.About At Home:At Home believes your home should be a reflection of your personal style – warm, thoughtful and inviting. As your go-to source for design and decorating inspiration, At Home offers exclusive, elevated collections that blend value with distinctive style. The Company is passionate about inspiring and helping customers Design Their Life At Home with beautiful, accessible solutions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, At Home operates 229 stores in 39 states. For more information, please visit athome.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.