Home-Protection Protocols Introduced as Part of Expanded Emergency Furnace Repair Program by AAA Heating and Plumbing

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAA Heating and Plumbing has announced significant enhancements to its Emergency Furnace Repair Program, unveiling newly formalized Home-Protection Protocols designed to safeguard Calgary households during unexpected heating failures.With Alberta’s winter temperatures placing continuous strain on residential heating systems, these updated protocols strengthen AAA Heating and Plumbing’s commitment to rapid response, homeowner safety, and property protection during furnace emergencies.- Free Temporary Heater DeploymentTo prevent frozen pipes, water damage, and unsafe indoor temperatures, AAA Heating and Plumbing now provides complimentary temporary heaters on every emergency furnace repair call. These units keep homes safe and warm while technicians diagnose and resolve the issue.- Mandatory Protective Floor CoveringsUnder the new protocols, technicians must place protective “red carpet” floor runners at every service visit. This ensures clean, damage-free work areas and reflects the company’s heightened clean-work standards.- Expanded Furnace Parts & Equipment InventoryTo reduce repair delays during peak winter demand, AAA Heating and Plumbing has invested in an expanded inventory of furnace parts, common components, and full replacement units. This allows for quicker on-site repairs and minimizes homeowner downtime.- 24/7 Emergency Response, Including HolidaysRecognizing the urgency of heating failures, AAA Heating and Plumbing has reinforced its round-the-clock emergency response, ensuring Calgary homeowners have uninterrupted access to qualified technicians — day, night, weekends, and holidays.- Leadership Statement“A furnace breakdown can become a serious home emergency within hours in Calgary’s winter climate,” said [Dean Fleming, Owner, AAA Heating and Plumbing]. “Our expanded Emergency Furnace Repair Program and new Home-Protection Protocols ensure we’re not just restoring heat — we’re protecting the safety, comfort, and property of every family we serve.”- A Proactive Approach to Calgary’s Winter Heating RisksA sudden furnace failure exposes homes to far more than discomfort. Risks such as frozen plumbing, structural moisture, and dangerously low indoor temperatures can escalate quickly. AAA Heating and Plumbing’s enhanced protocols address these risks by combining rapid dispatch with protective measures that prevent secondary damage.- About AAA Heating and PlumbingAAA Heating and Plumbing is one of Calgary’s most trusted HVAC service providers, offering furnace repair, furnace installation, emergency heating services, plumbing solutions , and year-round home comfort support. With a long-standing focus on customer safety, reliability, and top-tier service standards, AAA Heating and Plumbing continues to lead the industry in rapid emergency response and home-protection practices.

