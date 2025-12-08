Minister Patricia De Lille: Qantas-Perth-Johannesburg launch

Hon. Minister Don for Trade and Tourism in Australia Farrell Minister,

Hon. Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of South Africa, Parks Tau,

Australian High Commissioner Tegan Brink, Qantas Chief Risk Officer, Andrew Monaghan, Qantas Regional Manager Africa, Michi Messner,

SA Tourism Acting Chief Executive Officer, Darryl Erasmus,

Gauteng Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer, Sthembiso Dlamini and

TBCSA Chief Executive Officer, Tshifhiwa Tshivhenga

Ladies and gentlemen, colleagues, industry partners, and members of the media,

1. Today is a proud moment for South Africa’s tourism sector, a moment where vision, collaboration, and ambition come together with purpose.

2. We gather here to celebrate the launch of Qantas Airlines’ new

direct flight between Johannesburg and Perth.

3. But this is more than a new connection on a route map.

4. It is a bridge. A bridge between two nations, two peoples, and two tourism markets with enormous potential.

5. It is a bridge that unlocks deeper collaboration, increased two-way travel, and stronger people-to-people ties.

6. And it could not be arriving at a more exciting time for our country.

7. Just days ago, South Africa proudly hosted the G20 Summit a defining moment that showcased our excellence, resilience, and our readiness as a world-class Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions host.

8. The world saw a confident South Africa. A warm, capable destination.

9. A nation able to host the largest gatherings on the planet and deliver with distinction.

10. This spirit of momentum is woven into today’s launch.

11. Because increased air connectivity is fundamental to unlocking the next era of tourism growth and investment.

12. Today’s announcement directly aligns with one of the five

pillars of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan ease of access.

13. This includes air routes, visas, and removing hurdles in making South Africa a destination of choice for business and leisure.

14. The latest data tells a powerful story: International seat capacity now stands at 8.5 million, an increase of 9.1% over 2024.

15. Strong supply growth in the second half of the year has led to double-digit seat increases from June onwards.

16. Of these seats, 4.6 million are on long-haul routes, while 3.9 million service short-haul connections.

17. This is airlift expansion at scale and it is backed by policy, planning, and partnership.

18. Today’s launch is a real demonstration of what becomes possible when government and industry move in step, guided by a shared strategy.

19. The Johannesburg–Perth direct service deepens our connectivity with the Oceania region and will play an important role in growing inbound business events traffic.

20. As we prepare for Meetings Africa 2026 in February and Africa’s Travel Indaba in May, this route creates an easier, faster, and attractive pathway for delegates, exhibitors and buyers from across Australia and New Zealand.

21. For leisure travellers, this flight opens South Africa’s full range of offerings from bush to beach, from culture to cuisine, from adventure to relaxation, across all nine of our diverse provinces.

22. Whether travelling for safari, sport, business, family or to simply come and find their joy this connection gives travellers more choice, more convenience, and more reasons to visit.

23. And importantly, it also supports South Africans travelling to Australia for study, business, and family engagements.

24. This is how airlift fuels cultural exchange, shared opportunity, and economic participation.

25. The numbers from our Oceania market are exceptional. Australia has delivered record arrivals this year, almost 30% higher than last year and 10% above pre-Covid levels.



26. Combined with increased seat capacity, it signals not just recovery but expansion.

27. And with South Africa hosting global sporting events such as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027, this route becomes even more important for fans, teams and media.

28. Sport has always been a powerful diplomat between South Africa and Australia and this service strengthens that bond.

29. South Africans and Australians share a natural affinity.

30. We love sport. We love a good braai, or as our friends from Australia would say, a good barbeque!

31. And we share a spirit of togetherness. The mateship in Australia, and in South Africa, ubuntu: humanity in action.

32. Australians tell us they return because South Africa feels like home.

33. Yes, they come for our wildlife, scenic beauty, culture, and great value.

34. But what draws them back is our people, our warmth, our hospitality, and our way of life.

35. This new flight strengthens that connection.

36. Of course, airlift alone does not guarantee success. It must be matched by strong, sustained demand stimulation.

37. Through South African Tourism, we will work closely with Qantas and the broader travel industry to ensure this route thrives.

38. This connectivity also positions South Africa as an accessible gateway for travellers from New Zealand expanding our footprint across the Oceania region and strengthening our competitiveness as a long-haul destination of choice.

39. To our valued partners — Gauteng Tourism, Qantas Airlines, and everyone involved in making this launch possible — thank you.

40. This success reflects what happens when shared ambition meets coordinated effort.

41. South Africa is rising. Tourism is thriving. And the world is taking notice.

42. As we welcome this new route, we welcome new opportunities. New partnerships.

43. New travellers. And new stories to be told about our beautiful country.

44. South Africa awaits and we cannot wait to welcome the visitors who will arrive because of this flight.

Thank you.

