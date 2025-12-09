ReEngage Therapeutics Announces Method of Use Patent Covering ACSS2 Inhibitors and their Use in Many Disorders

Patent covers multiple uses of novel class of small molecule therapies

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReEngage Therapeutics , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering epigenetics to treat cancer and other longevity-related diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has granted US Patent No. 12,441,689. This patent covers small molecule inhibitors of acetyl co-A synthetase 2 (ACSS2) and their use in treating a wide variety of disorders. This adds to the portfolio’s existing global patent portfolio, which includes patents issued by the United States, Europe, China, and Japan, among others.The patent, entitled “ACSS2 Inhibitors and Methods of Use Thereof,” covers a portfolio of ACSS2 inhibitors. ReEngage has rights to this portfolio through a license from EpiVario , Inc., a related company of ReEngage. The patent covers the use of these small molecule therapeutics in treating a variety of conditions, including• Cancer, including metastatic cancer, advanced cancer, and drug-resistant cancer of various types.• Metabolic disorders, including alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) obesity, weight gain, and hepatic steatosisReEngage focuses on oncology, with human safety data and extensive preclinical research in chemotherapy-resistant colorectal cancer."The issuance of this patent strengthens ReEngage Therapeutic’s IP protection and allows the company to apply these therapies in a variety of disorders" said Thomas Kim, co-founder and CEO of ReEngage Therapeutics. "We look forward to studying these important therapeutics ourselves or with partners.”ABOUT REENGAGE THERAPEUTICSReEngage Therapeutics aims to extend lifespan by modifying epigenetic targets in longevity-related diseases. The company has a portfolio of ACSS2 inhibitors exclusively in-licensed from EpiVario Inc. for oncology. ReEngage’s research focuses on preventing tumors from repairing DNA damage caused by treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of chemotherapy and enabling re-treatment with therapies previously effective in first-line cancer settings. ReEngage’s first target is mCRC, with the aim of developing additional treatments for a variety of solid tumors.For further information, please visit https://www.reengatetx.com . Follow ReEngage on X at @ReEngageTx and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/reengage-therapeutics/

