Realty ONE Group Philippines Expands Footprint with New Offices in Makati and Davao City

Realty ONE Group Philippines to expand in Makati and Davao City.

Philippine expansion accelerates as Realty ONE Group enters key cities with two new franchise locations

Makati and Davao City are both thriving real estate hubs, and we’re excited to bring our systems, support, and unique culture to professionals in these areas.” — Robb Spearman, Master Franchise Owner, Realty ONE Group Philippines

TAGUIG CITY, PHILIPPINES, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Philippines is proud to announce its continued expansion across the country with the awarding of two new franchise locations in Makati City and Davao City — two of the Philippines’ most dynamic real estate markets.This move reinforces the global real estate brand’s commitment to bringing its signature black and gold “Coolture,” people-first model, and 100% commission , team leaders and manager structures to more professionals nationwide.Following the successful launches of Realty ONE Group Upgrade in Bonifacio Global City and Realty ONE Group Mart Pro in Baguio City, these new locations represent the next chapter in the brand’s rapid growth and presence in the Philippines.“These new offices mark another exciting milestone in our mission to open doors across the nation,” said Robb Spearman, Master Franchise Owner of Realty ONE Group Philippines. “Makati and Davao City are both thriving real estate hubs, and we’re excited to bring our systems, support, and unique culture to professionals in these areas.”While both offices are in the early soft opening stage, each will soon offer full access to Realty ONE Group’s powerful technology stack, modern marketing tools, and global community — all tailored to help broker-owners, non-broker owners, and agents grow successful, scalable businesses.Each Realty ONE Group office operates under the brand’s UNBrokeragephilosophy: removing outdated brokerage barriers and giving real estate professionals the freedom, support, and branding to thrive.To learn more about becoming a Realty ONE Group franchise partner or joining a local office, visitAbout Realty ONE Group PhilippinesRealty ONE Group Philippines is the official master franchise of Realty ONE Group, one of the fastest-growing real estate brands in the world. With over 20,000 professionals in 450+ offices across 27+ countries, the company is known for its bold branding, people-first systems, and commitment to empowering everyONE to thrive.Learn more at www.realtyonegroup.ph/about

