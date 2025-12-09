Pioneer Realty Capital Appoints Dante Johnson as VP of Public Finance, Expanding Its National Capital Markets Platform

Dante Johnson New Vice President Public Finance Pioneer Realty Capital Kennedale Oaks Townhomes Development by Pioneer Realty Capital 625 at Prairie View Student Housing Development by Pioneer Realty Capital

Pioneer Realty Capital expands its public finance leadership with the appointment of Dante Johnson as VP, advancing municipal advisory and capital strategy.

Dante brings essential municipal credit and treasury expertise that strengthens PRC’s public finance platform and our ability to deliver innovative financing nationwide.” — Charles Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Realty Capital

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC (“PRC”), a leading national commercial mortgage banking and financial advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Dante Johnson as Vice President of Public Finance & Project Structuring, further accelerating PRC’s nationwide expansion in public finance, municipal advisory, and structured capital solutions.In this leadership role, Johnson will oversee public and private bond structuring, underwriting, treasury oversight, and credit management initiatives across PRC’s growing national portfolio. He will also support capital formation strategies for Project PRC , the firm’s nonprofit affiliate dedicated to preventing housing instability through eviction-prevention and rental assistance programs.A Nationally Recognized Public Finance StrategistJohnson brings more than a decade of transaction, treasury, and capital markets experience spanning municipal issuers, development corporations, and investment banking. Most recently, he served as Director of Treasury for the Philadelphia Parking Authority, where he modernized investment strategies, implemented enterprise-wide risk frameworks, and led major upgrades to treasury management systems.Before that, Johnson served as Director of Treasury & Capital Markets for the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), where he managed a $675 million investment portfolio, led credit facility negotiations, and oversaw capital planning for major development initiatives including the Philadelphia Navy Yard.Earlier in his career, as an investment banker with Bancroft Capital, Johnson contributed to transactions for the City of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, SEPTA, and other major public-sector borrowers, with exposure to both municipal and esoteric credit structures.Advancing PRC’s National Public Finance StrategyAt PRC, Johnson will help guide the firm’s expansion into public finance, tax-exempt bond advisory, and structured credit solutions, while contributing to strategic initiatives connected to PRC’s investment and fund management platforms. His appointment reflects PRC’s commitment to strengthening its national presence in municipal and public-purpose finance.“Pioneer Realty Capital’s mission-driven approach to capital markets and community investment immediately resonated with me,” said Johnson. “I look forward to helping expand PRC’s capabilities and advancing solutions that benefit both our clients and the communities they serve.”Johnson will officially begin his role on December 1, 2025, with relocation to PRC’s Dallas–Fort Worth headquarters scheduled for 2026.About Pioneer Realty CapitalPioneer Realty Capital, LLC (PRC) is a national commercial mortgage banking and advisory firm providing innovative capital solutions for real estate developers, public agencies, nonprofit institutions, and private organizations. PRC specializes in debt placement, structured finance, development advisory, municipal bond structuring, and public-private financing strategies. The firm is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Investing should do more than generate returns—it should build communities. Our story.

