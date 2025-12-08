Twisto Highlights Tomas Hrdlicka’s Analysis of How Flexible Payments Are Transforming Holiday Shopping

WARSAW , POLAND, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent feature by Xraised, Tomas Hrdlicka, Head of Marketing and Commercial at Twisto, shared how the company is redefining flexible payments for the modern consumer. The full conversation is available on Xraised’s platform: https://xraised.com/

Twisto, a Czech fintech leader, continues to scale its mission of making everyday purchases simpler and more empowering. More about Twisto’s offerings can be found at https://www.twisto.cz/.



BNPL Payments That Let Consumers Celebrate Their Own Way

Speaking with Xraised host Rosalie, Hrdlicka explained how Twisto’s BNPL model allows shoppers to “celebrate their own way” during the festive season. With rising consumer expectations and increased demand for flexibility, Twisto’s approach provides room for joy without unnecessary financial stress.

Watch the full interview here:

https://xraised.com/videos/how-twisto-is-transforming-holiday-shopping-tomas-hrdlicka-on-bnpl-the-czk-500-bonus-the-future-of-flexible-payments/



A CZK 500 Bonus Designed to Reward Smart Holiday Spending

A standout element of the interview was Twisto’s CZK 500 bonus for new users activating the Twisto card. Hrdlicka outlined the simple conditions required, emphasizing that the incentive aligns with Twisto’s broader mission of creating transparent, consumer-friendly payments solutions.

This reward strengthens Twisto’s position as a fintech innovator intent on building trust and ease into every interaction.



Why “Pay in 3” Is a Holiday Game-Changer for Shoppers

Hrdlicka also broke down the mechanics of Twisto’s popular Pay in 3 instalment option. With no interest, equal instalments, and total clarity, it appeals to consumers seeking control over holiday purchases without overextending their budgets.

This BNPL feature reflects the same transparent payments philosophy that defines Twisto’s growth across the fintech landscape.



How a Twisto Account Helps Consumers Manage Seasonal Budgets

For those balancing holiday expenses, a Twisto account provides a streamlined dashboard where users can track spending, review instalments, and avoid unexpected charges. Hrdlicka highlighted that transparency and control are fundamental in how Twisto empowers consumers—especially during high-spend seasons.

Learn more about the company’s tools and approach by visiting their main site: https://www.twisto.cz/.



Addressing the Demand for Transparent and Flexible BNPL Solutions

As global BNPL adoption accelerates, Twisto stands out by prioritizing responsible design and clear communication. “Customers don’t just want another payment method—they want clarity, security, and choice,” Hrdlicka shared during the Xraised discussion.

Xraised continues to spotlight leaders shaping the future of finance and innovation. Explore their full library of interviews at https://xraised.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.