Redwood Beverage Group Acquires West Sacramento Production Facility from Manna Beverages

Transaction establishes Redwood as a new force in beverage co-packing

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redwood Beverage Group (“Redwood”), a newly formed partnership between 13th Floor Capital (“13FC”) and Tricor Pacific Capital (“Tricor”), announced the acquisition of the West Sacramento beverage co-packing production facility and related assets previously operated by Manna Beverages.Redwood has begun a rapid restart of operations at the 200,000 square foot facility and has rehired many former Manna employees from the West Sacramento area. The plant currently offers hot-fill bottling, canning, Tetra Pak packaging, and variety pack assembly. Redwood plans to make significant investments in equipment and technology to support both national and emerging beverage brands.The company is committed to developing the West Sacramento plant into a flagship operation that reflects best-in-class manufacturing and a people-first culture. The acquisition preserves vital production infrastructure, restores local jobs, and creates a strong foundation for long-term growth in the beverage co-packing industry. Redwood also intends to invest in training and workforce development to build a highly skilled and engaged team focused on delivering exceptional results for customers while contributing to sustained economic growth in the region.Redwood will be led by a seasoned team of beverage co-packing operators, with financial and strategic backing from 13FC and Tricor. This represents the second investment partnership between the two firms, which share a long-term, values-driven approach to responsible ownership and sustainable expansion.Supported by permanent capital, 13FC and Tricor bring complementary strengths in operations, finance, and strategy, as well as decades of experience building and scaling manufacturing and consumer brands. The firms have a strong record of success in operational turnarounds, including the acquisition and revitalization of Chicago-based 37th Street Bakery, which has grown into one of the largest manufacturers of croissant and Danish pastries in the United States.About Redwood Beverage GroupRedwood Beverage Group is a beverage co-packing platform headquartered in West Sacramento, California. The company partners with leading beverage brands to provide high-quality co-packing, packaging, and logistics services. Redwood is dedicated to operational excellence, exceptional customer service, and long-term industry growth. https://redwoodbevgroup.com About 13th Floor Capital13th Floor Capital is a Miami-based investment firm focused on building enduring businesses across diverse industries, with a strong emphasis on food and beverage. The firm combines strategic expertise with patient capital to drive operational growth and sustainable value creation. https://13fc.com About Tricor Pacific CapitalTricor Pacific Capital is a Vancouver-based, family-owned investment firm that partners for the long term with well-managed, enduring businesses. With over 30 years of experience and more than 100 private company investments, Tricor provides its own capital and operating expertise to help companies grow while preserving their legacy and values. https://tricorpacific.com For information on the transaction, please contact: media@redwoodbevgroup.com.

