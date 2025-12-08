Attorney Shield® Launches $1,000 Protection Warranty for Unlawful Police Escalation Costs

Member Protection Warranty Benefits Attorney Shield® Logo

This groundbreaking benefit provides reimbursement coverage for eligible out-of-pocket expenses resulting from unlawful or unnecessary police escalation.

Our members asked for stronger, more holistic protection, and we listened.” — Pennie Merie, COO

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Shield®, the nation’s leading on-demand legal response platform for police encounters, today announced the launch of its Member Protection Warranty, a groundbreaking new benefit that provides members with reimbursement coverage of up to $1,000 for eligible out-of-pocket expenses resulting from unlawful or unnecessary police escalation.

Effective December 7, 2025, all new and renewing paid members will automatically qualify for this added layer of protection. The warranty covers a range of post-incident expenses including towing and impound fees, property damage repairs, emergency medical treatment, and attorney fees, provided the Attorney Shield® app was used during the encounter.

“With thousands of members relying on Attorney Shield® during traffic stops, auto accidents, and other non-vehicular law enforcement contact, our commitment to protect rights and promote safety now extends beyond the initial interaction,” said David Walton, CEO of Attorney Shield®. “We wanted to implement a warranty that provided members post-incident financial support for expenses resulting from unnecessary or unlawful escalation by law enforcement. The Member Protection Warranty does just that. When someone poses no threat to officers and does everything right, they should not be punished for an officer’s failure to adhere to department policy and the law.”

The new warranty is part of a broader expansion strategy that includes additional warranty coverage up to $10,000, upgraded mobile apps for iOS and Android, enhanced video-support features, and the addition of new legal practice areas in 2026.

Pennie Merie, COO of Attorney Shield®, emphasized the company’s continued commitment to innovation and member safety: “Our members asked for stronger, more holistic protection, and we listened. This warranty reinforces our mission to give everyday people the confidence, tools, and legal support they need to protect their rights in real time and in the aftermath.”

Attorney Shield® has rapidly grown since its national launch in 2024, serving as a critical resource for individuals who want immediate access to licensed attorneys during police-initiated contact. The service connects users to trained Legal First Responders through a secure video call available 24/7/365.

Full details about the Member Protection Warranty are available at www.AttorneyButton.com under the Warranty web page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.