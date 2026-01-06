Barker Specialty Company has acquired Capital Design of Providence, Rhode Island

Barker Specialty is excited to expand product offerings building on Capital Design's exceptional legacy providing custom designed Freemiums®

The opportunity to assist thousands of non-profit organizations with their fundraising efforts and to help raise money to affect the lives of millions... is the ultimate goal of this acquisition.” — Gerald Barker

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly four decades of owning and operating Capital Design , founder Judy Mann has sold Capital Design to Barker Specialty Company of Cheshire, Connecticut. Capital Design has been a national leader in supplying custom-designed jewelry and other tangible premium items used in nonprofit direct mail fundraising. Judy Mann stated, “I’m excited for this next chapter for Capital Design. We’ve built a business that has partnered with leading nonprofit organizations and direct mail agencies across the country to help drive response rates and strengthen donor support and loyalty. I’m confident that the newly rebranded Freemiums will continue to thrive under Barker’s strong and respected presence in the premium marketplace."Judy Mann will remain a consultant to Freemiums as part of this sale. Senior staff members Sarah Loffredo, Director of Sales and Marketing, and Patrick Breault, Director of Production and Operations, will lead the company forward with no changes to day-to-day operations for customers or vendors. Providing exceptional customer service will remain a top priority. Mann added: “I would like to thank the staff, customers and vendors for the 38 years we have built and grown Capital Design”. Karen Heiligman, Barker Specialty Chief Customer Officer said, "Judy has built an amazing business which is laser focused on the customer experience, the voice of the customer, and customer service. This aligns perfectly with Barker Specialty's commitment to all our customers."This acquisition is designed to bring more resources and infrastructure to the same proven offerings that have made Capital Design an industry leader. “In the Freemiums business, follow up, speed, and accuracy are everything,” said Harrison Barker, Chief of Transformation at Barker Specialty. “Freemiums has earned trust by delivering tangible, high-quality items that support strong response rates and donor loyalty. We are excited to build on that legacy, bring additional scale and resources behind the team, and help more nonprofit organizations achieve their vital goals.”About Freemiums, LLCFreemiums, powered by Barker Specialty, is a worldwide leader in incentive giving. Freemiums provides custom-designed direct mail products and premium items to support nonprofit fundraising programs nationwide.About Barker Specialty CompanyFounded in 1951, Barker Specialty Company is a family-owned leader in the promotional products industry. Barker Specialty partners with clients to tell their brand story through the creative use of branded products and premium merchandise. The company provides sourcing expertise, program management, and fulfillment support for organizations nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.