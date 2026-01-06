Barker Specialty Company has acquired Capital Design of Providence, Rhode Island
Barker Specialty is excited to expand product offerings building on Capital Design's exceptional legacy providing custom designed Freemiums®
Judy Mann will remain a consultant to Freemiums as part of this sale. Senior staff members Sarah Loffredo, Director of Sales and Marketing, and Patrick Breault, Director of Production and Operations, will lead the company forward with no changes to day-to-day operations for customers or vendors. Providing exceptional customer service will remain a top priority. Mann added: “I would like to thank the staff, customers and vendors for the 38 years we have built and grown Capital Design”. Karen Heiligman, Barker Specialty Chief Customer Officer said, "Judy has built an amazing business which is laser focused on the customer experience, the voice of the customer, and customer service. This aligns perfectly with Barker Specialty's commitment to all our customers."
This acquisition is designed to bring more resources and infrastructure to the same proven offerings that have made Capital Design an industry leader. “In the Freemiums business, follow up, speed, and accuracy are everything,” said Harrison Barker, Chief of Transformation at Barker Specialty. “Freemiums has earned trust by delivering tangible, high-quality items that support strong response rates and donor loyalty. We are excited to build on that legacy, bring additional scale and resources behind the team, and help more nonprofit organizations achieve their vital goals.”
About Freemiums, LLC
Freemiums, powered by Barker Specialty, is a worldwide leader in incentive giving. Freemiums provides custom-designed direct mail products and premium items to support nonprofit fundraising programs nationwide.
About Barker Specialty Company
Founded in 1951, Barker Specialty Company is a family-owned leader in the promotional products industry. Barker Specialty partners with clients to tell their brand story through the creative use of branded products and premium merchandise. The company provides sourcing expertise, program management, and fulfillment support for organizations nationwide.
Sarah Loffredo
Freemiums
+1 401-270-6777
sarah@freemiums.com
