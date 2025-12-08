Daich Coatings Offers 20% Discount Sitewide During ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Sale

Create a stunning granite countertop at 20% off regular prices with the LuxROCK ULTRA Solid Surface Granite Kit. Apply a layer of award-winning TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer to walkways, pool decks, patios and other surfaces to create safer areas around your home. Stock up on RollerRock, Terrazzo and SpreadStone products at 20% off through December 26th to work on your home improvement projects throughout 2026!

Whether people install our products now, stock up on them for the future or use them as gifts, it’s all on sale for 20 percent off.” — Peter Daich, President of Daich Coatings

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daich Coatings, a leader in decorative stone coatings, has announced a sitewide “Countdown to Christmas” sale on its website until December 26, 2025. The company is offering 20% off unlimited product sales from its www.daichcoatings.com website with free shipping. Every product manufactured by the company, including countertop kits, sealers, primers, garage floor kits and coatings for pavement, walkways, pools and other surfaces are included in the comprehensive sale. Code XM2525 should be used at checkout.

“We’ve never put our entire product offering on sale for an extended time before,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “This is our holiday gift to consumers everywhere who are interested in home improvement projects.

“Whether people install our products now, stock up on them for the future or use them as gifts, it’s all on sale for 20 percent off. We’re excited to offer a solid discount on home improvement items before the holidays.”

Daich Coatings is known for offering award-winning DIY project kits and products that allow both homeowners and contractors to enhance properties. From TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer that makes surfaces safer to walk on, to countertop kits that transform ugly spaces into sensational surfaces for under $150, the reliable Daich Coatings products have been available since 1993. Each product provides long-lasting surface upgrades at an affordable price.

Daich Coatings is a leader in the development and manufacture of decorative stone coatings, high performance paints and architectural maintenance products. The company’s expertise in polymer coatings chemistry is combined with nature’s most enduring raw material --- stone. From real stone finishes to anti-slip sealers, Daich Coatings offers a wide variety of cost- effective surface solutions for residential and commercial properties. Visit www.daichcoatings.com for the 20 percent off holiday discount on full purchases until December 26, 2025 including free shipping.

