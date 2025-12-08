Simpli Home Joins Forces with Evertreen for Sustainable Living and Global Reforestation

TORONTO, CANADA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpli Home, a leading ecommerce furniture brand known for delivering high-quality, solid-wood home furnishings, has officially partnered with Evertreen to support global reforestation through its Tree Planting Program. From today on, every purchase on simpli-home.com translates into a real tree planted — turning home furnishing into a statement of care for the planet.



Furnishing Homes, Planting Forests

With a mission to offer timeless, high-value essentials made from sustainably sourced materials, Simpli Home has long committed to responsible production. Their furniture stems from managed forests and avoids unsustainable harvesting practices. Now, through the partnership with Evertreen each order helps plant a tree that contributes to restoring ecosystems, sequestering CO₂, and creating safe habitats for wildlife — while supporting local communities involved in forestry and forest care.



Sustainability Beyond Furniture

Simpli Home’s environmental commitment goes further: since 2021 the brand is fully plastic-neutral, and became plastic-positive in 2025. Their collaboration with Evertreen, is a clear step toward these goals — combining sustainable home design with tangible ecological impact.



Transparency You Can Track

Through Evertreen’s geo-tracking and satellite monitoring, every forest planted via Simpli Home is traceable: customers and community members can follow forest growth online and see first-hand how furniture purchases translate into real environmental regeneration.



A Partnership Rooted in Purpose

“At Simpli Home, we believe great design should also do good,” said Darcy McGilvery, Chief Marketing Officer at Simpli Home. “Our partnership with Evertreen lets us turn every order into meaningful environmental impact, helping restore forests while furnishing homes that people love.”

Evertreen is proud to welcome Simpli Home into its community of conscious partners, working together to merge design, comfort, and environmental stewardship in a sustainable lifestyle.

