E-Commerce Logistics Market to Hit $1.9 Tn by 2030 with Strong 23.5% CAGR Growth

The e-commerce logistics market is accelerating with advanced fulfilment, automation, and last-mile innovations driving global transformation.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, E-Commerce Logistics Market By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing), By Operational Area (International, Domestic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, The global e-commerce logistics market size was valued at USD 235.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1.9 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.The global e-commerce logistics market has undergone rapid expansion driven by rising digital adoption, increasing online shopping, and consumer expectations for fast, reliable delivery. As businesses shift toward omnichannel retailing, logistics providers are leveraging automation, AI, and flexible supply chain networks to support high-volume order fulfilment. This evolution is reshaping traditional logistics workflows and pushing companies to build more resilient, technology-enabled operations.Furthermore, ongoing advancements in warehouse robotics, predictive analytics, and inventory visibility have enhanced efficiency across every stage of the e-commerce supply chain. With cross-border trade increasing and SMEs actively integrating online sales channels, the market continues to witness strong momentum. The rising focus on sustainability and low-emission delivery is additionally influencing logistics strategies worldwide.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A01530 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The surge in online retail sales remains the primary driver of the e-commerce logistics market. Consumers now expect quicker deliveries, easy returns, and real-time order tracking, pushing logistics providers to innovate rapidly. This demand is accelerating investments in high-capacity fulfilment centers and responsive last-mile solutions.Technological advancement is another major factor reshaping the industry. AI-driven route optimization, robotics in warehousing, digital twins, and IoT-enabled monitoring systems are enhancing speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency. These technologies also support better capacity planning and reduce operational disruptions.The market is also influenced by the rise of same-day and instant delivery models. Retailers and logistics operators are building micro-fulfilment centers near urban hubs to minimize delivery times. However, high operational costs and the need for skilled labour remain challenges for widespread adoption.Sustainability has emerged as a critical market dynamic. E-commerce companies are increasingly adopting electric vehicles, recyclable packaging, and carbon-neutral delivery practices to meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.Lastly, geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions continue to shape logistics planning. Companies are diversifying sourcing locations, investing in supply chain visibility tools, and strengthening contingency strategies to minimize risk.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A01530 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The e-commerce logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, reverse logistics), operation (domestic and international), business model (B2B, B2C, C2C), and product category (consumer electronics, fashion, FMCG, home appliances, and others). Among these, transportation and B2C segments dominate due to rising online retail orders and growing last-mile delivery demand.On the basis of service type, the transportation segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Transportation modes in this market include air/express delivery, freight/rail, trucking/road transport, and maritime shipping. Traditional retail supply chains—once built around economies of scale such as malls and large department stores—are now being disrupted by innovative distribution models. These models rely on large warehouses located outside metropolitan areas, where parcels are efficiently routed and delivered through vans and trucks.The growing integration of Transportation Management Software (TMS) has further accelerated market expansion. TMS enhances logistics operations by enabling efficient delivery planning, optimizing goods flow, and leveraging consolidated capacity. However, the warehouse segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Warehouse requirements vary significantly by location, product type, customer base, and delivery mode. Technological upgrades—such as automated tracking, smart inventory systems, and real-time data management—are increasingly deployed to support e-commerce–driven logistics needs. Frequent inventory turnover, shelf-life–based stock handling, and detailed product tracking continue to push demand for advanced warehousing solutions.Based on operational area, the international segment held a significant share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to sustain its growth trajectory. International e-commerce is widely embraced by SMEs as a means to diversify exports, expand market reach, and strengthen their global presence. By enabling cross-border trade accessibility, online platforms contribute to broader economic participation and social gains.Meanwhile, the domestic segment captured the largest share in 2020 and is expected to experience the highest growth ahead. Domestic e-commerce offers substantial opportunities for small businesses and individual sellers by reducing purchase costs, widening customer reach, and expanding sales channels across both developed and emerging markets. These advantages continue to accelerate the growth of domestic e-commerce logistics globally.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America and Europe lead the e-commerce logistics market due to strong e-commerce penetration, well-established infrastructure, and rapid adoption of automation and smart warehousing. These regions are also witnessing increasing investments in sustainable delivery and autonomous vehicle testing.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by booming online retail in China, India, Indonesia, and Southeast Asia. Expanding digital payment systems, high smartphone usage, and government initiatives supporting cross-border e-commerce continue to accelerate market growth. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East are emerging as attractive markets due to improving logistics networks and rising consumer demand for online shopping.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A01530 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the e-commerce logistics industry are DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., and Clipper Logistics Plc. This study includes market trends, E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By service type, the transportation segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the warehouse segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• By operational areas, the international segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the domestic segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• By region, the E-commerce logistics market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆DBaas and Cloud Database MarketAdvanced Shopping Technology MarketDigital Security MarketContainer Monitoring Market

