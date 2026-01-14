DJ Tumbles (Maria Cozamanis) Announces New Single ‘Better Without You,’ an Empowering Dance Anthem

DJ Tumbles - Better Without You DJ Tumbles

This song is about reclaiming your energy, rebuilding your confidence, and realizing that losing someone can sometimes be the best thing that ever happened to you.” — DJ Tumbles

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International celebrity DJ and producer Tumbles, known offstage as Maria Cozamanis, is kicking off 2026 with the release of her new single “Better Without You,” a high-energy dance track that blends emotional firepower with the signature club-ready intensity that has become her artistic hallmark. The song is set to release January 19, 2026, on all major streaming platforms.

“Better Without You” marks a powerful shift in tone for Tumbles — a triumphant breakup anthem built on pulsing rhythms, crisp percussion, and a soaring vocal hook that embodies confidence, independence, and rebirth. Co-produced with her husband Damon Cozamanis, the track channels the moment someone finally realizes their worth, steps into their power, and chooses themselves.

“This song represents the moment you stop looking back,” Maria says. “It’s about reclaiming your energy, rebuilding your confidence, and realizing that losing someone can sometimes be the best thing that ever happened to you. Damon and I wanted the track to feel like liberation — like breaking out of something that was holding you down.”

Maria’s expanding catalog continues to reflect her evolution as one of dance music’s rising creators. As co-founder of Melody Mansion, she has released globally supported tracks including “Bang Bang,” “Contigo Amor,” “Move Like That,” and her recent single “Driving Me Insane,” each earning growing momentum among DJs, playlist curators, and nightlife scenes worldwide.

Her career as DJ Tumbles has also skyrocketed, built on performances at some of the most high-profile luxury events and nightlife destinations in the world. She has appeared at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach Swim Week, Miami’s Art Basel after-parties, an exclusive performance in Mykonos — one of the world’s premier destinations for elite DJs — and top venues across the United States. Her magnetic stage presence and glamorous, high-voltage style continue to distinguish her within the global DJ landscape.

In addition to her music career, Maria is one of the standout cast members of Netflix’s Members Only: Palm Beach, the reality series offering a front-row look at the elite culture and social dynamics of Palm Beach, Florida. Her music, including her previous single, has been featured within the show, giving viewers a deeper look into her artistic world.

“2026 is all about leveling up,” Maria adds. “New music, new energy, and a new chapter. ‘Better Without You’ is just the beginning.”

“Better Without You” will be available January 19, 2026, on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major streaming platforms.

For press inquiries, interviews, or booking opportunities, contact:

Damon Cozamanis

damon@cozamanis.com

www.tumblesmusic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.