Aesthetic Medicine Market to Reach USD $102.34 Billion by 2029 at 8.6% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aesthetic Medicine Market?

The size of the aesthetic medicine market has seen substantial growth in the past few years. Its market size is expected to rise from $67.79 billion in 2024 to $73.7 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors such as increased disposable income and urbanization, a rising number of overweight people, and the growing preference for noninvasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures have contributed to the growth observed during the historic period.

The market size of aesthetic medicine is anticipated to witness a robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching ""$102.34 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Numerous factors such as a rising elderly population, rapid urbanization, and an increase in disposable income, are particularly driving this growth in the forecast period. Moreover, significant mergers and acquisitions are also contributing to its expansion. Noteworthy developments projected for the forecast period involve advancements in product invention, the implementation of artificial intelligence within aesthetic procedures, the evolution of focal radio frequency technology, widespread use of laser-assisted liposuction, as well as meaningful partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Growth?

The worldwide increase in obesity is anticipated to boost the aesthetic medicine market's expansion. The surge in unhealthy eating habits, deprivation of physical exercise, and prenatal & antenatal impacts are escalating the global obesity rate rapidly. Obese individuals turn to aesthetic medicine for fat removal, meso/face-lifts, among other perks via both invasive and non-invasive methods. For instance, the Government Digital Service, a UK government entity, reported in May 2023 that the rate of obesity in England had risen from 25.2% to 25.9% in adults (18 and over) in 2022-2023. Consequently, the rising global obesity prevalence is predicted to stimulate the growth of the aesthetic medicine market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aesthetic Medicine Market?

Major players in the Aesthetic Medicine include:

• AbbVie

• Johnson & Johnson

• Galderma

• Bausch Health

• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co

• Cynosure

• El.En. S.p.A

• Cutera

• Merz Pharma

• Syneron Candela

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Aesthetic Medicine Market?

Firms within the aesthetic medicine industry are concentrating on product enhancements and the creation of new items to consolidate their market presence. As a case in point, Lumenis, an energy-based medical device firm from Israel for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic uses took its Splendor X device to the UK market in January 2022. This device runs on BLEND X technology, which uses a binary laser emission of Nd: YAG (neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet; Nd: Y3Al5O12) (1064 nm) and Alexandrite (755 nm) wavelengths in adjustable and synchronised proportions. It is designed to be compatible with all Fitzpatrick skin types and is usable by both genders. The device is versatile enough to be applied to any bodily region including the face, bikini area, legs, arms, stomach, and underarms.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Report?

The aesthetic medicine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Other Products

2) By Procedure Type: Invasive Procedures, Non-Invasive Procedures

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Spas And Beauty Centres, Home Care

Subsegments:

1) By Facial Aesthetic Products: Dermal Fillers, Botox And Neurotoxins, Chemical Peels

2) By Body Contouring Devices: Cryolipolysis Devices, Radiofrequency Devices, Ultrasound Devices

3) By Cosmetic Implants: Breast Implants, Facial Implants, Body Implants

4) By Hair Removal Devices: Laser Hair Removal Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices

5) By Skin Aesthetic Devices: Microneedling Devices, Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices, LED Therapy Devices

6) By Other Products: Skin Tightening Devices, Cellulite Reduction Devices, Anti-Aging Products

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aesthetic Medicine Industry?

In 2024, North America was a dominant region in the Aesthetic Medicine market. Anticipated to grow the fastest, however, is the Asia-Pacific region within the projected period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

