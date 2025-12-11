Interior Designer Perla Lichi Reaches New Audiences with a Spiritually-Themed TV Show and a Popular Hip-Hop Song

Home and Soul Harmony Logo In addition to 'I Can't Do Boring, another of her favorite expressions is 'GIve Me the Bling.'

By taking bold, untraveled paths, this interior designer finds her outreach expanding exponentially.

The show taps into a universal desire people everywhere have for finding inner peace. And it coincides perfectly with DBTV’s family-oriented focus on entertainment, enlightenment, and education.” — David Brunner, DBTV

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Interior Designer Perla Lichi is celebrated worldwide for her interior design expertise. A Master Designer already at the top of her game, she recently broadened her reach to a much wider audience by unexpected ways: a new TV show, ‘ Home and Soul Harmony ,’ and a lively hip-hop song, ‘I Can’t Do Boring.’THE TV SHOW‘Home and Soul Harmony” airs Mondays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Roku, Amazon Fire, and DBTV.TV. The show was created and is co-hosted by Perla Lichi and her good friend, Fitness Authority Lisa Dwoskin. Both of these successful career women believe that achieving true inner peace means that 'home' must be added to the ' Mind-Body-Spirit ' world of personal enlightenment.Perla Lichi follows Astrology and Numerology witih keen interest. Her first question to new clients is: “When is your birthday?" She says that their answer always provides immediate insight into the type of interniors they will like.DBTV Owner and CEO David Brunner recently commented, “Among all the diverse and positive shows on our Network, ‘Home and Soul Harmony’ is one of the most watched. Between all the platforms, the show already averages over 12,000 unique viewers every episode.!” He believes this success, after just a few weeks on the air, is because the show explores a universal desire people everywhere have for finding inner peace and that this show brings its message in a fun and entertaining format.Perla said, "Home and Soul Harmony presents insightful knowledge, fun, and unique ways to connect your soul and your home." The spirited repartee between the two hosts is complemented with an array of well-known guests, who are national or international authorities in Numerology, Astrology, Feng Shui, Zen and more.THE HIP-HOP SONGUnder the direction of Music Producer and Influencer Roy Smoothe, the catchy, hip-hop tune ‘I Can’t Do Boring’ is quickly becoming an anthem for creators, dreamers, designers, and anyone who refuses to follow the norm. On its opening day in November, more than 100,000 listeners were rocking to this tune on social media. "The energy, the response, and the reach have been incredible." Smoothe now reports that the song recently reached one million listeners."I often say ' I Can't Do Boring ' out loud to check myself while I am hand-sketching room ideas for my clients," says Perla. "We were looking for an idea for a song to go along with another TV show that I have been working on for some time now and which is still in the works."“What started as a creative idea has now turned into a global conversation, with listeners connecting to the message and the music in real time. This is what happens when you blend rhythm with strategy and creativity with clarity. The music becomes more than sound; it becomes a statement. This track is only the beginning," says Smoothe. And he was not kidding. There are currently three albums of related ‘I Can’t Do Boring’ songs, gaining traction daily on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.PERLA LICHI Master Interior Desisigner2025 marks a turning point for this Pompano, Florida-based luxury interior designer. She has consistently spread the word about the many benefits of Interior Design in her seven books, public appearances, and in her design work itself. But she always dreamed of sharing this message with a wider audience. ‘Home and Soul Harmony’ and ‘I Can’t Do Boring’ are rapidly making this dream come true. Perla will always continue to enlighten more people to understand how a professionally designed home can enhance their lives. Her mantra: 'We set the stage. You live the dream.'LISA DWOSKIN Life Coach and Fitness ExpertLisa Dwoskin has been in the health and wellness industry for 30 years. This passion has grown into overall health, wellness, and lifestyle. Today, her 'Good Morning Workout!' and 'Best Version of You' fitness shows, and now ‘Home and Soul Harmony,’ on DBTV all enjoy huge followings. Lisa wants to teach people everywhere that with a positive mindset, they can change their bodies and their lives. Her mantra: 'Life is a gift and you must give back to truly enjoy it.'DAVID BRUNNER Owner and CEO of DBTVDavid Brunner had the vision of creating a media landscape revolutionized by streaming that has become a reality. “With over 100 first-run shows captivating global audiences, our team's dedication to innovation is evident in DBTV’s rapid growth." Since its founding in 1922, the DBTV media network continues offers something for everyone in lifestyle and family programming in the areas of travel, food, business, music, entertainment, health & wellness, sports, comedy, talk shows, children’s shows, movies and original programming. His mission: to empower talent and deliver exceptional programming.###

