Taylor Names Vendorflow as 2025 Vendor Partner of the Year

CINCINNATI , OH, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor—encompassing Taylor Logistics Inc., Taylor Distributing Co., and Taylor Warehouse Corp.- has honored Vendorflow as its 2025 Vendor Partner of the Year during the company’s sixth annual Vendor Partner Awards. The award reflects Vendorflow’s essential contribution to simplifying communication and driving operational excellence throughout Taylor’s fleet operations.

Each year, Taylor team members nominate vendor partners who consistently deliver exceptional quality, innovation, value, and service. Nominees span a wide range of essential services, including technology providers, consultants, suppliers, insurance, HR, and marketing organizations. This year, six vendor partners were nominated, and Vendorflow earned the most votes in a company-wide selection process.

Vendorflow has become a cornerstone of Taylor’s transportation operations. The platform integrates with Taylor’s existing systems, including fleet tools like Samsara, supports consistent workflows, and provides clearer visibility across the fleet. By centralizing communication, Taylor aligns drivers and dispatch on the same information, addresses exceptions in real time, and measures performance more effectively. This results in tighter operations, strong compliance, and reliable execution for customers and partners.

“Vendorflow has helped us standardize and strengthen how we communicate with our drivers and dispatch,” said Chaz Bierman, Director of Transportation at Taylor Distributing Co. “It integrates with our existing transportation tools so our teams see the full context of every conversation, which supports faster decisions, better follow-through, and cleaner data for reporting. The platform fits the way our network operates and scales with our growth. The Vendorflow team is very responsive, they understand transportation, and they work with us to keep getting more value out of the tool.”

Beyond technology, Vendorflow stands out for its collaborative approach. From rollout to ongoing training and refinements, the Vendorflow team ensures clear communication, listens to feedback, and partners closely with Taylor’s transportation leaders to continually optimize how the platform supports operations.

About Vendorflow

Vendorflow is a communications platform that helps transportation and logistics teams centralize driver and dispatch communication, streamline day-to-day workflows, and gain clearer visibility into fleet activity. By integrating with leading telematics providers like Samsara, Motive, and Geotab, Vendorflow strengthens fleet safety, compliance, and overall operational performance.

About Taylor

Taylor is a family-owned full-service 3PL partner offering Midwest fleet services, warehousing, and ecommerce fulfillment, transportation services, cold storage, and value-added solutions for a wide range of customers and business partners. With a focus on flexibility, service, and continuous improvement, Taylor works closely with its customers to design solutions that support growth and long-term success.



