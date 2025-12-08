Chiro One Wellness Centers Announces New Ridgefield, WA Location as Part of Nationwide Growth

The new clinic furthers Chiro One’s mission to make high-quality chiropractic care accessible to more communities across the country

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers announced today that it will expand its services with the opening of its Ridgefield, Washington chiropractic clinic on December 8, 2025.

Chiro One’s clinically proven model of care combines gentle chiropractic adjustments with active rehabilitative therapies to achieve the best possible patient outcomes. Treatment is personalized for each patient’s unique symptoms and needs. This distinctive approach, combined with their commitment to comprehensive evaluations and accurate diagnoses, has driven the company to national recognition in just a few short years.

Founded in the Chicago area in 1992, by 2018 Chiro One had expanded to include 46 clinic locations. Today there are more than 100 Chiro One clinics serving patients across nine states - Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Virginia, earning Chiro One its reputation as a premier provider of quality chiropractic care.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Washington and to bring our unique model of care to Ridgefield,” said Sylvia Kim, D.C., Senior Vice President at Chiro One. “We are on a mission to help people feel, function, and live better—and this new clinic is yet another stride forward in making high-quality chiropractic care accessible to even more patients.”

Patients may begin scheduling appointments with Chiro One of Ridgefield starting December 8, 2025, by visiting Chiro One’s website or calling 855-424-4761 to speak to Chiro One’s patient scheduling team. Chiro One of Ridgefield is located at: 4318 S Settler Dr., Suite 100, Ridgefield, WA 98642. Visit the clinic page for hours and directions, or learn more about its Clinic Director, Dr. Kristina Adams.

Patients outside the Ridgefield, WA area can find their nearest clinic using the Chiro One Clinic Locator on the Chiro One website. The locator allows users to search for specific clinics by ZIP code or sort all clinics by state, region, or city. It also includes clinic contact information, hours, staff profiles, and directions.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One provides a unique, patient-centered model of chiropractic care focused on pain relief, improved function, and long-term wellness. Through a combination of chiropractic adjustments and active therapies, Chiro One helps patients eliminate pain, improve mobility, and enhance quality of life. With more than 100 clinics across the United States accepting most major insurance plans, Chiro One makes high-quality chiropractic care convenient and affordable.

