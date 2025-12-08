HMP Global Expands Access to Virtual Year-Round Wound Care Education with Launch of WoundCon365

WoundCon365 builds on the success of WoundCon’s virtual format to deliver accredited sessions, expert faculty, and global collaboration across three annual events — all accessible from any location.

The continuous learning model offers flexible, affordable, accredited education; registration is now open for 2026 events.

By expanding the conference into a continuous learning format, we’re providing opportunities to stay informed, earn credits, and connect with peers throughout the year.” — Catherine Milne, MSN, APRN, CWOCN-AP

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinicians seeking to stay current in wound prevention and treatment will now have year-round access to trusted, evidence-based education through HMP Global’s WoundCon365, a new continuous learning model from the world’s largest virtual wound care conference.

What is WoundCon365?

WoundCon365 is the next evolution of WoundCon, the leading virtual wound care conference. Designed for physicians, nurses, podiatrists, dietitians, and other clinicians, the program provides a comprehensive, flexible way to earn CME/CE credits and engage with expert-led education throughout the year.

The model was created to address the growing demand for continuous professional development and to remove barriers that limit access to quality clinical education.

Key Benefits

Built around the fast-paced demands of wound care, the Unlimited 365 Pass provides clinicians with continuous, flexible access to high-value education. This new model offers:

• Stress-free access to essential CME/CE: Clinicians no longer need to track individual event registrations or seasonal pricing—education is available anytime their schedule allows.

• Continuous learning that supports better patient outcomes: With unrestricted access to WoundCon events throughout the year, clinicians can quickly reference emerging best practices and apply them directly to patient care.

• Improved efficiency for busy professionals: Eliminating repeated purchasing, approvals, and registration steps reduces administrative burden and frees more time for patient-facing work.

• Cost-efficient education: A single, all-inclusive pass helps clinicians and organizations plan professional development without unexpected costs or expired access windows.

• Expanded opportunities for skills growth: Unlimited entry into all WoundCon events encourages ongoing engagement with new content, modalities, and clinical updates—especially valuable in a fast-evolving specialty like wound care.

Educational Highlights for 2026

The WoundCon Spring 2026 agenda features new sessions on:

• Advanced insights in limb preservation and diabetic foot management, emphasizing multidisciplinary “toe and flow” collaboration.

• Updated, evidence-based approaches to improve healing outcomes, including strategies for optimizing glycemic balance and dressing selection.

• Practical, skills-based sessions designed to support clinicians in everyday assessment, treatment planning, and documentation.

• New content tailored to clinicians at all experience levels, helping bridge gaps in foundational knowledge while also addressing emerging complexities in patient care.

Who Is Involved?

WoundCon365 is led by an interdisciplinary committee of experts representing clinical excellence and educational innovation:

• Catherine T. Milne MSN, APRN, CWOCN-AP, WOCNF, Advanced Practice WOC Nurse, Co-chair

• Jayesh Shah, MD, UHM(ABPM), CWSP, FAPWCA, FCCWS, FUHM, FACP, FACHM, Assistant Professor, Division of Community and Family Medicine, UT Health San Antonio, Co-chair

• Jeanine Maguire, PhD, MS, MPT, FAAC, CWS, Chief Clinical Delivery Officer, THP; President, PAWSIC (Planning Committee Member)

From the Experts

“WoundCon365 was designed to meet clinicians where they are,” said Catherine Milne, MSN, APRN, CWOCN-AP, Co-chair of WoundCon. “By expanding the conference into a continuous learning format, we’re providing opportunities to stay informed, earn credits, and connect with peers throughout the year.”

“Education in wound care evolves rapidly, and timely access to evidence-based information is essential,” added Jayesh Shah, MD, Co-chair of WoundCon. “WoundCon365 provides that access in a convenient, virtual format that supports better care decisions and improved outcomes.”

Event Details

• Event Name: WoundCon

• Format: Fully virtual, with live and on-demand access

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com

