DJ Tumbles (Maria Cozamanis) Debuts New Single 'Driving Me Insane'

The rising producer behind hits like “Bang Bang” and “Move Like That” returns with a sultry new afro house track inspired by love, tension, and obsession.

When we created this track, we wanted it to feel magnetic — the rush you get when someone gets under your skin in the best way possible” — DJ Tumbles

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International DJ and music producer Tumbles, known offstage as Maria Cozamanis, has officially released “Driving Me Insane,” her newest single — a sultry, hypnotic track blending seductive female vocals, deep percussion, and the electrifying energy she’s become known for across global stages. The single is now available for streaming on all major platforms and for download on Apple Music.

“Driving Me Insane” showcases Maria’s evolution as a producer and storyteller, merging afro rhythms, melodic pulses, and sensual vocal textures into a track designed for late-night dance floors and high-end house playlists alike. Co-produced with her husband Damon Cozamanis, the song was inspired by the duality of love, chemistry, and obsession — themes that mirror Maria’s fiery personality and the high-voltage intensity she brings to every performance.

“When we created this track, we wanted it to feel magnetic — the rush you get when someone gets under your skin in the best way possible,” Maria says. “Damon and I wanted to capture the push-pull, the tension, the heat. ‘Driving Me Insane’ is that feeling turned into sound.”

Maria’s rise as DJ Tumbles has been anything but ordinary. She has performed at some of the most prestigious venues and luxury events in the world, including Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach Swim Week, Miami’s Art Basel After-Parties, and an exclusive performance in Mykonos — one of the world’s premier destinations for elite DJs — along with top nightlife destinations across the United States. Her ability to merge glamorous stage presence with deep, pulsing house beats has made her one of South Florida’s most in-demand DJ entertainers.

As a producer, Tumbles continues to reach new heights through her work as co-founder of Melody Mansion, the creative studio behind her hit tracks “Bang Bang,” “Contigo Amor,” and “Move Like That.” Each release has earned growing global support from DJs and playlist curators, solidifying her position as a rising force in EDM music.

Adding to her expanding influence, Maria is also one of the stars of Netflix’s Members Only: Palm Beach, the reality series taking viewers inside the elite social scene of one of America’s most exclusive communities. Her new single “Driving Me Insane” is featured in one of the show’s episodes, giving audiences a deeper look at her evolution as both a performer and a producer.

With a powerful brand that blends fashion, music, confidence, and unfiltered authenticity, DJ Tumbles continues to redefine what it means to be a modern entertainer. “Driving Me Insane” marks another milestone in her fast-accelerating career — a bold, addictive track built for global dance floors and late-night playlists everywhere.

“Driving Me Insane” is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major platforms.

About DJ Tumbles (Maria Cozamanis):

DJ Tumbles, also known as Maria Cozamanis, is a celebrity DJ, producer, and cast member of Netflix’s Members Only: Palm Beach.

