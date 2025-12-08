Easeye by Byhealth Co., Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Easeye

Byhealth Co., Ltd.'s Easeye Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Byhealth Co., Ltd. as a winner in the Packaging Design category for their innovative work titled "Easeye." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Easeye's packaging design within the industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.Easeye's award-winning packaging design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the packaging industry. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits for users, such as enhanced user experience and environmental consciousness. By incorporating these elements, Easeye demonstrates its commitment to advancing the packaging industry through innovation and utility.The Easeye packaging design stands out in the market with its unique blend of functionality and aesthetics. The use of adorable animal images and a green bottle reduces children's psychological burden, while the integrated label creates a non-medical aesthetic. The animals' bright eyes effectively communicate the product's eye health benefits, making it both child-friendly and reliable. Advanced three-color injection molding technology ensures a tight seal, and the ergonomic bottle cap design allows for easy one-handed opening.Winning the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a motivation for Byhealth Co., Ltd. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and advancement in packaging design, inspiring the team to push boundaries and set new industry standards. The award highlights Byhealth Co., Ltd.'s dedication to creating products that not only meet but exceed user expectations.Team MembersEaseye was designed by a talented team consisting of Darren, Guanru, Xiaohong, Kayee, Pure, Gaoda, and the creative department of Byhealth Co., Ltd. Each member contributed their expertise to bring the innovative packaging design to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Creative Department of BYHEALTH Co., Ltd.Established in 1995, BYHEALTH systematically introduced Vitamin & Dietary Supplements (VDS) into the indirect-selling field of the Chinese market in 2002. On December 15, 2010, BYHEALTH went public on ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE). Since then, it has rapidly developed into the leading VDS brand, and industry benchmark, in China. Euromonitor data shows that in 2020, BYHEALTH topped China's VDS industry with a market share of 10.3%. BYHEALTH has gradually developed into a global leader in the VDS industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, including innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is an esteemed international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their outstanding packaging design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the principles of good design worldwide. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packaging-award.com

