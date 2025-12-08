13 Years of Impact: Zombie Fun Run 5K at Field of Screams supports Pennsylvania families facing breast cancer

Seeing our community come together – covered in mud, dodging zombies, and fighting for a cause that touches so many families” — Co-Owner Jim Schopf

MOUNTVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s #1 Haunted Attraction, Field of Screams , hosted its 13th Annual Zombie Fun Run Saturday, November 15 benefiting the PA Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC), raising $8,400. Hundreds of runners had the opportunity to jump through fire, crawl through mud, and climb over obstacles while being chased by volunteers dressed as zombies.Proceeds from the event will be used to provide breast cancer research grants, personalized patient advocacy, and support services like the PA Breast Cancer Coalition’s free Friends Like MeTM care package program for newly diagnosed patients and individuals facing stage IV metastatic breast cancer. To date, Field of Screams has contributed over $80,000 to the PBCC.Co-Owner Jim Schopf shared his insight by stating, “Seeing our community come together – covered in mud, dodging zombies, and fighting for a cause that touches so many families – is what makes this event so powerful. Field of Screams is proud to stand with the PA Breast Cancer Coalition in supporting Pennsylvanians who truly need support. We are thankful for all of the participants and are honored to help turn every step, every obstacle, and every runner into hope.”“Grassroots Partners like Field of Screams are the heart of our efforts to serve and support Pennsylvania women and families at a time when they need it most.” said PBCC President Pat Halpin-Murphy. “Thank you to every volunteer, runner, “zombie” and supporter of the 2025 Zombie Fun Run for your commitment to our mission. With every step, you bring us closer to finding a cure for breast cancer now… so our daughters don’t have to.”Every day, 38 women in Pennsylvania will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Each year, thousands of those women will lose their lives to the disease. The PA Breast Cancer Coalition is dedicated to improving the quality of breast cancer education, research, programming and outreach across the state.For more details and photos from the 2025 Zombie Fun Run, visit zombiefunrun.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.