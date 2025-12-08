High Mountains Flowing Water by Baoquan Luo, Jiamin Feng and Zhiwei Lv Wins Silver in A' Graphics, Illustration Design

High Mountains Flowing Water

Exceptional VI Design Blending Chinese Aesthetics with Italian Art Recognized for Excellence in International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Baoquan Luo, Jiamin Feng and Zhiwei Lv as a Silver A' Design Award winner for their exceptional work titled "High Mountains Flowing Water" in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of their design within the graphic industry and positions it as a notable achievement in the field.High Mountains Flowing Water holds particular relevance to the graphic industry and its stakeholders by showcasing a unique fusion of Chinese aesthetics and Italian art. This innovative approach not only aligns with current trends in cross-cultural design but also demonstrates the potential for visual language to facilitate profound cultural exchange and mutual understanding. The design's practical benefits extend to users, offering a fresh and engaging visual experience that underscores the uniqueness and artistic appeal of the exhibition it represents.What sets High Mountains Flowing Water apart is its meticulously planned layout that balances casualness with impactful design elements. The bold yet harmonious color palette of red, white, and green evokes the Italian flag while conveying a sense of flowing vitality through the interplay of red lines and green strokes. The irregular layout enhances the poster's dynamism, while the thoughtful arrangement of elements creates a sense of exploration and discovery, symbolizing the precious value of finding a kindred spirit amid the complexities of the world.This recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as motivation for Baoquan Luo, Jiamin Feng and Zhiwei Lv to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award not only validates the merits of High Mountains Flowing Water but also inspires the team to further explore the potential of cross-cultural design and its ability to foster understanding and connection across borders.High Mountains Flowing Water was designed by Baoquan Luo, Jiamin Feng, and Zhiwei Lv, who collaborated to create this exceptional VI design.Interested parties may learn more about the design through neutral channels like designers.org at:About Baoquan Luo, Jiamin Feng and Zhiwei LvBaoquan Luo, Jiamin Feng and Zhiwei Lv are accomplished designers from China who have demonstrated their expertise in creating visually striking and meaningful designs. Their work on High Mountains Flowing Water showcases their ability to blend cultural elements and craft a cohesive, impactful visual experience.About LanceDesign(Guangzhou)Co.,LTDLance Design is a comprehensive visual design agency located in the Greater Bay Area, specializing in visual symbol systems, interactive experiences, public space art, and cultural creative design. The team at Lance Design consists of interdisciplinary professionals who adhere to the principle of replacing purely intuitive creativity with scientific methodology, always upholding the core idea of "left-brain logic + right-brain aesthetics." Through systematic design thinking, they transform innovative concepts into works that combine depth and visual impact, dedicated to creating designs that are understandable and emotionally resonant for the public.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly notable designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The selection process is rigorous, with entries undergoing blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Silver A' Design Award-winning works showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, making a tangible impact on everyday life and pushing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across various industries. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award category invites participation from visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the field. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by motivating designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

