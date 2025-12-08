Ken14 by China Resources Snow Breweries Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Ken14

China Resources Snow Breweries Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative and Sustainable Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Resources Snow Breweries has been announced as a winner of the highly respected A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work titled "Ken14". The A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition within the packaging and design industries, celebrating designs that demonstrate innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award for Ken14 holds significant relevance for the packaging industry and its stakeholders. This recognition highlights the design's alignment with current trends in sustainability and eco-friendliness, as well as its ability to meet the practical needs of consumers. By showcasing the potential for innovative and environmentally conscious packaging solutions, this award serves as an inspiration for the industry to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities.Ken14 stands out in the market through its unique combination of eco-friendly materials and culturally inspired design elements. The packaging utilizes a biobased leather alternative made from spent grain, ensuring a sustainable and odor-free solution. The visual design skillfully incorporates the natural scenery of barley fields in Hulunbuir, using a color palette of white, green, and golden hues to evoke a sense of connection with nature. The layout and text arrangement, reminiscent of Chinese old newspapers, adds a distinctive cultural touch while enhancing the overall visual appeal.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to China Resources Snow Breweries' commitment to innovation and sustainability. It motivates the team to continue exploring new ways to create packaging solutions that not only protect and showcase the product but also contribute to a greener future. The award also highlights the potential for packaging design to make a positive impact on the environment and society, inspiring other brands and designers to follow suit.Ken14 was designed by the talented team at China Resources Snow Breweries, including Qiguang Zhou, Celine Zhou, Yan Yang, and Xiaoxue Fu. Their expertise and dedication to crafting a packaging solution that balances functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal have been instrumental in achieving this prestigious recognition.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Ken14 packaging design at:About China Resources Snow BreweriesFounded in 1993, China Resources Snow Breweries (China) Co., Ltd (CR Snow Breweries) is a nationwide professional beer company that brews and sells beer. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the company has a high-end brand matrix of "Chinese local brands + international brands". From 2006 to 2014, the total sales volume of CR Snow Beer ranked the leading position in China's beer market for nine consecutive years. In 2013, the sales volume of Snow Beer single brand reached 10.62 million liters, making CR Snow Breweries the first "double 10 million tons" enterprise in China's beer industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that combine aesthetic appeal with outstanding functionality, reflecting the designer's skill and deep understanding of their craft. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design practice. Their work often incorporates original innovations, makes a significant impact on improving everyday life, and elicits a strong emotional response. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry leaders, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this esteemed recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, progressive design agencies, leading packaging manufacturers, and influential brands. This platform allows entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, designers and brands have the opportunity to have their packaging design excellence recognized on a global stage, enhancing their status within the highly competitive industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in packaging design, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and promote the development of superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

