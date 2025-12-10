AGRC Launches Certificate in Legal Risk in Collaboration with Wasel & Wasel

AGRC Launches Legal Risk Certificate

New Professional Qualification Provides Accredited Pathway to Master ISO 31022 International Standard.

We are proud to offer our community access to this cutting-edge programme that transforms legal risk management from a defensive function into a strategic advantage.” — Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Manager for Partners & Media, AGRC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) is proud to announce the launch of its Certificate in Legal Risk, developed in collaboration with leading law firm Wasel & Wasel. This comprehensive professional qualification is one of the first of its kind to provide an accredited pathway for professionals to master the ISO 31022 international standard for legal risk management.

The Certificate in Legal Risk provides comprehensive training on identifying, analysing, and managing legal risks within organisations. Based on ISO 31000 and ISO 31022 standards, the course covers foundational theory, practical tools, contractual strategies, and emerging challenges like ESG litigation and technological disruption. Participants gain the skills to integrate legal risk management as a strategic function supporting organisational resilience and growth.

The programme is designed for professionals working in legal, compliance, risk, and corporate governance roles, including compliance officers, in-house counsel, risk managers, auditors, and regulatory professionals operating in sectors such as finance, law, technology, and healthcare. It is equally suited to senior executives, board members, consultants, and individuals involved in contracts, corporate strategy, or public policy who wish to ensure their organisations remain compliant, ethical, and resilient in an increasingly complex legal environment.

"We developed this certificate because ISO 31022 represents a fundamental shift in how organisations view protection and growth," said Mahmoud Abuwasel, Managing Partner at Wasel & Wasel. "Unlike traditional views that treat legal risk merely as the avoidance of litigation or regulatory fines, ISO 31022 defines legal risk as a strategic component of broader enterprise risk. By launching this certificate with the AGRC and recognised by the LIBF, we are providing one of the only accredited pathways for professionals to master this international standard, ensuring they can identify, analyse, and treat legal risks before they crystallise into crises."

Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Manager for Partners and Media at AGRC, added: "This certificate represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide globally recognised certifications that empower professionals across jurisdictions. The collaboration with Wasel & Wasel brings together academic rigor and practical legal expertise, creating a qualification that addresses the real-world challenges faced by compliance, risk, and legal professionals in today's rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. We are proud to offer our community access to this cutting-edge programme that transforms legal risk management from a defensive function into a strategic advantage."

The certificate is structured across 12 comprehensive modules covering:

• Introduction to Legal Risk

• Foundations of Legal Risk in a Risk Society

• Overview of a Principle-Based Legal Risk Definition

• Key Concepts from ISO 31022

• Identifying and Defining Legal Risk

• The Legal Risk Management Process

• Implementation, Roles and Responsibilities

• Sector-Specific Perspectives on Legal Risk

• Contractual Strategies and Dispute Resolution

• Monitoring, Review and Continual Improvement

• Ethical and Professional Considerations

• Conclusion and Future Outlook

Upon successful completion, participants will be equipped to define and distinguish legal risk from general uncertainty, apply principle-based criteria to identify legal exposures, and use risk management tools such as risk registers and scenario analysis to support their organisations.

For more information about the AGRC Certificate in Legal Risk or to register, please visit www.agrc.org or contact info@agrc.org.

About AGRC

The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) is a non-profit global professional accreditation and certification organisation, as well as a networking platform. AGRC facilitates the exchange of knowledge and the sharing of experiences among compliance, risk, cybersecurity and governance professionals, aiming to improve the integrity of the global financial services industry through globally recognised certifications and continuous education programmes.

About Wasel & Wasel

Wasel & Wasel is a proudly family-owned international disputes and geopolicy firm with over thirty awards and nominations worldwide. With offices in Washington D.C., Melbourne, Toronto, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, the firm specialises in international arbitration, complex litigation, and tax controversy, having been engaged in over USD 10 billion in dispute mandates. Their lawyers and experts have worked on billion-dollar mandates globally in both the private and public sectors and have led and advised governments on critical geopolicy matters.

Media Contact

Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance

34 Lime Street, London, England, EC3M 7AT

Email: info@agrc.org

Website: www.agrc.org

