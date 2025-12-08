Brew Shockalaka Launches Nationwide Partnership with EOS Fitness, Bringing Zero Sugar Nootropic Coffee to All Locations

Brew Shockalaka launches nationwide in all EOS Fitness gyms, offering zero sugar nootropic coffee that boosts energy, focus, and hydration for members.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shockalaka Brands, LLC, maker of Brew Shockalaka zero-sugar nootropic coffee, today announced a nationwide rollout across all EOS Fitness locations, marking a significant milestone in the brand's mission to revolutionize how fitness enthusiasts fuel their bodies and minds. The comprehensive partnership brings all three signature zero-sugar nootropic coffee flavors, Maple Cinnamon Donut, Salted Caramel, and Café Mocha, to EOS Fitness's rapidly growing network of over 135 gym locations spanning multiple states including Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

This strategic deployment positions Brew Shockalaka as the premier zero-sugar nootropic coffee option for hundreds of thousands of EOS Fitness members, offering a revolutionary alternative to sugar-laden coffee drinks and traditional pre-workouts. Each can of this zero-sugar nootropic coffee delivers 200mg of natural caffeine from coffee, 100mg of CognatiQ® coffee fruit extract for enhanced cognitive function, and over 800mg of electrolytes – proving that coffee can evolve beyond sugar and empty calories.

To support this nationwide launch of zero-sugar nootropic coffee at EOS Fitness, Brew Shockalaka is deploying its comprehensive Brew Crew field marketing team across all locations. The Brew Crew ambassadors will conduct in-gym sampling events, educating members on how zero-sugar nootropic coffee can replace their sugary coffee shop drinks while actually enhancing both physical performance and mental clarity.

"EOS is proving to be a powerhouse and growing rapidly. We’re honored to be accepted into their coolers and look forward to engaging with their great customer base," said Mike Gracey, Vice President of Sales at Schockalaka Brands, LLC.

The partnership aligns perfectly with EOS Fitness's commitment to member wellness, as traditional coffee drinks can contain 47 grams of sugar and 400+ calories – undermining workout efforts. Brew Shockalaka's zero-sugar nootropic coffee provides the coffee experience members crave with functional benefits that support their fitness goals, not sabotage them.

The nationwide EOS Fitness rollout represents a pivotal moment for the zero sugar nootropic coffee category, demonstrating that consumers no longer have to choose between enjoying coffee and maintaining their health. With "Coffee Evolved™" as its rallying cry, Brew Shockalaka is leading the zero-sugar nootropic coffee revolution in the fitness channel.

All three zero-sugar nootropic coffee flavors will be available for purchase at EOS Fitness locations starting immediately, with Brew Crew field marketing teams conducting sampling events to introduce members to the future of coffee, zero sugar, enhanced cognition, and guilt-free indulgence.

About Brew Shockalaka

Brew Shockalaka is pioneering the zero-sugar nootropic coffee category with its revolutionary RTD beverages that combine the coffee experience people love with cognitive enhancement and zero sugar. The brand has rapidly expanded its omnichannel presence, now available through major digital platforms including Amazon and TikTok Shop, as well as an extensive network of premium fitness chains, including EOS Fitness, Onelife Fitness, The Edge Fitness Clubs, Crunch Fitness, and Fitness Connection locations nationwide. Additionally, Brew Shockalaka can be found in select GNC franchises and specialty retailers. With distribution through both traditional retail channels and innovative e-commerce platforms, Brew Shockalaka is making its zero-sugar nootropic coffee accessible to consumers wherever they prioritize their health and fitness. Each can delivers transparent dosing of functional ingredients, proving that coffee can evolve beyond traditional limitations. Brew Shockalaka: Coffee Evolved™. Learn more at www.brewshock.com and follow @BrewShockalaka on social media.

About EOS Fitness

EOS Fitness is a rapidly expanding fitness chain with over 46 locations across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and growing. Committed to providing high-quality fitness experiences at an exceptional value, EOS Fitness features state-of-the-art equipment, diverse programming, and a welcoming community atmosphere that makes serious fitness accessible to everyone. With plans for continued expansion, EOS Fitness is revolutionizing the fitness industry through its High Value Low Price (HVLP) model.

Media Contact:

Spry Tribe PR brewshock@sprytribe.com

Distribution Inquiries:

Mike Gracey, VP of Sales Shockalaka Brands, LLC mike@brewshock.com



