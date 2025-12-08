StaffQuest Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence and Announces Strategic Partnership with Bryant Staffing Solutions

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StaffQuest Placement Group Inc., one of Canada’s most trusted recruitment and workforce solutions providers, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary and announces a major milestone in its growth: an official expansion into the United States market through a strategic partnership with Bryant Staffing Solutions.Founded in 1995 in Vancouver Island, StaffQuest has grown from a single-office operation into a nationally respected brand recognized for precision placements, deep industry expertise, and an unrelenting focus on client and candidate success. Over the past 30 years, the company has placed tens of thousands of professionals, powered seasonal peaks and long-term growth for hundreds of businesses, and earned a reputation as the go-to partner when results truly matter.“Reaching 30 years is an incredible milestone, and it belongs to every team member, client, and candidate who have been part of our journey,” said Sashien Godakandae, CEO of StaffQuest Placement Group. “We didn’t just adapt to three decades of change in the world of work; we helped shape it. This anniversary is a celebration of resilience, relationships, and relentless execution.”A Bold New Chapter: Strategic Partnership with Bryant Staffing SolutionsThe newly announced partnership with Bryant Staffing Solutions, a highly regarded U.S.-based staffing leader with deep expertise in healthcare, IT, engineering, finance, and professional services, marks the company’s formal expansion into the United States market.This powerful North American alliance combines StaffQuest’s unmatched Canadian market intelligence and coast-to-coast network with Bryant’s proven U.S. infrastructure, specialized recruiting practices, and established cross-border capabilities.Together, the partnership delivers:-Seamless continental talent solutions for multinational and cross-border clients-Enhanced specialized recruiting in high-growth sectors such as technology, healthcare, skilled trades, and executive search-Accelerated, data-driven placements powered by shared insights and AI-enabled matching tools-Expanded career mobility for candidates across both countries“Bryant Staffing Solutions shares our values and our unwavering commitment to a client centric approach,” added Sashien Godakandae. “This partnership goes far beyond scale — it strengthens our ability to deliver even greater value to the clients and candidates who have trusted StaffQuest for three decades.”"Our organizations share a deep belief in serving people with excellence, transparency, and purpose,” added Amanda Bryant, COO of Bryant Staffing Solutions. “This partnership allows us to combine decades of recruiting expertise with a shared mission to support businesses and empower the professionals who keep them moving forward."The partnership takes effect immediately, with integrated branding, expanded service lines, and shared leadership resources launching in Q1 2026.As we step into our fourth decade of business, StaffQuest remains fiercely client-first and more driven than ever to define the future of staffing across Canada and North America.”For media inquiries or interview requests with Sashien Godakandae, please contact:

