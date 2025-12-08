Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina signs an MoU with China’s Chen Jiachang to expand technical exchange opportunities for young scientists

South Africa and China strengthen cooperation among young scientists

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with her Chinese counterpart, Mr Chen Jiachang, to expand technical exchange opportunities for young scientists from South Africa and China.

Dr Gina recently arrived in Beijing as part of a South African government delegation attending the 4th Session of the People-to-People Exchange Mechanism (PPEM), which is a critical bilateral platform that advances cooperation in research, skills development, and innovation between South Africa and China.

It is co-chaired on the South African side by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, and on the Chinese side by the State Councillor, Ms Shen Yiqin.

For Dr Gina, the signing of the MoU on the Young Scientists Exchange Programme (YSEP) was a major highlight of the visit. This agreement seeks to promote collaborative research, skills development, and researcher mobility for emerging scientists in both countries.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and China’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) have, over the years, established a suite of collaborative instruments and funding mechanisms to support joint research and innovation activities.

The YSEP was launched in 2019, focusing on priority areas such as biotechnology, new materials, advanced manufacturing, and information technology and systems. Seven South African scientists were placed at Chinese research institutions, and in early 2019, 17 Chinese students were hosted at South African universities.

Progress was, however, severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a sharp decline in participation. To address this, the DSTI will relaunch a call for expressions of interest to significantly improve participation going forward.

Emphasising the importance of revitalising the programme, Deputy Minister Gina underscored its focus on young scientists and researchers, particularly those from historically disadvantaged institutions.

“I am particularly excited that both our countries have reached this milestone, which opens up critical opportunities for young scientists, especially those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. ,” said the Deputy Minister.

The Deputy Minister also remarked on the long-term investments in joint research on indigenous knowledge systems between the two countries. Collaboration in this field has been elevated to a flagship status with a significant amount of funding.

The visit also advanced cooperation on Joint Research Centres in areas such as green energy, minerals development, hydrogen technologies, and space science, where the Deputy Minister visited the Beijing General Institute For Mining and Metallurgy (BGRIMM) and the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIRCAS).

These engagements build upon South Africa’s participation in global platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and BRICS, as well as partnerships with leading Chinese institutions such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Huawei to mention a few.

These collaborations support South Africa’s national priorities in clean energy, artificial intelligence, next-generation ICT, astronomy, and technology start-up development.

Deputy Minister Gina’s participation in the PPEM reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to strengthening scientific partnerships that drive innovation, skills development, and shared economic growth.

At the opening of the 4th PPEM on Wednesday, 3 December, Minister McKenzie noted that China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for the past 15 years and has helped thousands of young South Africans through Chinese education programmes.

“These achievements and many others are not merely symbolic; they reflect a living relationship that is delivering tangible results for ordinary citizens,” he said.

Ms Shen added that following the third meeting in 2023, both countries have effectively implemented the important consensus reached between the two Heads of State and have made steady progress in strengthening cooperation in science, technology, sport, education, and culture.

