Government Communications launches 2026 SADC Media Awards

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards. Entries are now open in four categories: Photojournalism, Print Journalism, Television Journalism, and Radio Journalism.

Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism that promotes regional cooperation, integration, and development across the SADC region. The Awards celebrate media practitioners whose work highlights the shared values, principles, and aspirations of Southern Africa.

Winners will receive US$2,500 in each category, while runners-up will be awarded US$1,000.

SADC’s vision is of a common future where the peoples of Southern Africa enjoy economic well-being, improved standards of living, peace, security, freedom, and social justice. These awards support that vision by encouraging reporting that strengthens regional bonds and deepens public understanding of SADC initiatives.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.gcis.gov.za website.

Entry Form

Rules of the 2026 competition

Completed forms may be submitted via WeTransfer or Google Drive links and emailed to: mphop@gcis.gov.za; keneilwe@gcis.gov.za or entries can also be posted or delivered to:

GCIS offices nationwide marked:

SADC Media Awards Entry

Government Communications (GCIS)

1035 Francis Baard Street

Hatfield, Pretoria

0028

The closing date for submissions is 27 February 2026.

